How to Watch Purdue's Game With No. 2 Iowa on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

Purdue football takes the field once again Saturday after a much-needed bye week, and the team will face off with No. 2-ranked Iowa. Here's how to watch, with gametimes, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Purdue football is fresh off a bye week and faces the task of playing No. 2 Iowa on the road Saturday. The undefeated Hawkeyes are rightfully being recognized as one of the top teams in the nation after taking down a highly-ranked Penn State team last week.

So far, the 3-2 Boilermakers have lost to Notre Dame and Minnesota. They will be without starting running back Zander Horvath once again, and cornerback Cory Trice will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Fortunately, tight end Payne Durham is expected to make his return to the field after missing the team's last game due to a concussion.

Here's how to watch Purdue's game with Iowa, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and key info on the coaches and the game.

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Who: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers When: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch FuboTV

Watch FuboTV TV Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter).

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter). Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI Point spread: Iowa is an 11-point favorite over Purdue, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning.

Iowa is an 11-point favorite over Purdue, on Saturday morning. This year's records: Purdue is 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten; Iowa 6-0, 3-0 in the Big Ten

Purdue is 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten; Iowa 6-0, 3-0 in the Big Ten Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Iowa 6-2

Purdue 2-4; Iowa 6-2 Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series 49-39-3. The Boilermakers are 3-1 against the Hawkeyes under Jeff Brohm.

Purdue leads the all-time series 49-39-3. The Boilermakers are 3-1 against the Hawkeyes under Jeff Brohm. Last meeting: The teams last met on Oct. 24, 2020, with Purdue 24-20 in West Lafayette, Ind.

The teams last met on Oct. 24, 2020, with Purdue 24-20 in West Lafayette, Ind. Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 22-27 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Iowa's Kirk Ferentz is in his 23rd season in Iowa City. He has an 174-106 record there. He served as the head coach of Maine between 1990 and 1992.

Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 22-27 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Iowa's Kirk Ferentz is in his 23rd season in Iowa City. He has an 174-106 record there. He served as the head coach of Maine between 1990 and 1992. Rankings: Iowa is ranked No. 2 both the Associated Press poll and the Coaches poll.

Iowa is ranked No. 2 both the Associated Press poll and the Coaches poll. Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a beautiful day for football in Iowa City, with clear skies and a temperature of around 61 degrees at kickoff.

