LIVE BLOG: Follow the 2021 Music City Bowl Between Purdue, Tennessee in Real Time; News and Analysis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue football is set to kick off against Tennessee in the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The opening kick is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

This is just the second meeting between the Boilermakers and the Volunteers. The two teams played in the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl, with Purdue taking a 27-22 victory. A win for Purdue would mark its first nine-win season since 2003. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV and online radio information.

The Boilermakers have not won a bowl game since 2017 during coach Jeff Brohm's first season with the program. That season, the team defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

Follow along as Purdue tries to cap off its best season in 15 years against a fast-paced Tennessee team:

2:07 p.m. CT — Purdue throws the ball three straight times on its first possession. Aidan O'Connell's third pass fell incomplete, intended for Broc Thompson, but Tennessee was called for pass interference on the play.

2:04 p.m. CT — Jackson Anthrop and Jaylan Alexander are the captains for Purdue during the coin toss. Tennessee wins the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Boilermakers will receive the ball to start the game.

PREGAME — With the wide receiver corps being thin for Purdue, sophomore TJ Sheffield is taking snaps on the outside during pregame warmups. Freshmen Deion Burks and Collin Sullivan may see extended playing time this afternoon.

PREGAME — As expected, offensive tackle Greg Long is not participating in warmups for the Boilermakers. Junior Eric Miller takes over at left tackle, and sophomore Cam Craig slots in a right tackle.

PREGAME — For those who had even an ounce of concern as to whether Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was available, he is in uniform and taking snaps from starting center Gus Hartwig for warm ups ahead of the Music City Bowl.

PURDUE DEFENSE GEARING UP FOR FAST-PACED TENNESSEE OFFENSE: Purdue's defense faces a fast-paced Tennessee offense that ranks eighth in the country in points per game this season in the Music City Bowl on Thursday. The Volunteers lead the nation with an average of more than 14 points scored in the first quarter.

JEFF BROHM, JOSH HEUPEL JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel met with the media Wednesday at the Opryland Hotel Convention Center.

