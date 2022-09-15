Opposing Sideline: Purdue Defense Looks to Slow Down Syracuse Running Back Sean Tucker

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When the Purdue defense lines up Saturday on the road against Syracuse, it will be imperative that it's prepared to shut down an explosive running back in Sean Tucker.

He logged 1,496 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 246 carries in 2021. In just his second year of college football, Tucker cemented himself as one of the team's top playmakers entering the season.

At 5'10" and 210 pounds, Tucker is a do-it-all weapon for the Orange. He currently leads the team in both rushing and receiving yards through two games, proving that he has game-changing ability wherever he lines up on the field.

"Let's be honest. I mean, we've got to shut down 6 (junior quarterback Garrett Shrader) and 34 (Tucker)," Purdue co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen said. "I think people get so focused on Tucker, and rightfully so. I mean, He's a game breaker, not just running the ball, but they're throwing it to him out of the backfield."

Tucker saw a heavy workload in Syracuse's season opener against Louisville. He carried the ball 21 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while also adding 84 yards on six catching in the passing game.

He fueled the team to a 31-7 win, breaking the game open with a 55-yard touchdown on a simple screen pass in the first quarter.

Tucker hardly slowed down in a 48-14 drubbing of UConn last week. He carried the ball 27 times — the second most of his career — for 112 yards and yet another touchdown on the ground. While he wasn't needed much in the passing game, Tucker also nabbed four passes for 17 yards in the win.

As the Boilermakers finish their week of preparation before the road trip, Tucker is receiving plenty of attention heading into Saturday's game. The team will need to slow down the Orange's talented back in order to come away with a crucial nonconference victory away from West Lafayette.

"I've been here a long time. I've seen backs that are really good," Purdue sixth-year senior linebacker Kieren Douglas said. "But I mean, he'll be the best back we faced this year. He compares to a lot of the other backs that you can play in college. That's a good thing, and we're excited about it."