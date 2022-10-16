PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 43-37 Win Against Nebraska

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With a 43-37 win on Saturday over Nebraska inside Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue football is on a four-game winning streak for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Boilermakers, now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten, combined for 608 yards of total offense to fend off Casey Thompson, Trey Palmer and the Cornhuskers. Aidan O'Connell passed for 391 yards and four touchdowns while running back Devin Mockobee led the way on the ground with 178 yards to go along with one score.

Despite giving up nine plays of 15 yards or more, the Purdue defense came away with two interceptions and four first-half sacks. Since returning from injury, Jalen Graham has led the team in tackles in back-to-back weeks. The senior registered six solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble in the victory.

Scroll through a gallery of pictures from Purdue's home game against Nebraska to relive some of the action in an offensive shootout:

Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) celebrates after scoring during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes the ball during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue running back King Doerue

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Jake Appleget (15) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Mershawn Rice (9) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Phalen Sanford (37) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue defensive lineman Branson Deen

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (10) runs past Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Branson Deen (58) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) runs for a first down alongside Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Spencer Holstege (75) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue running back King Doerue

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Jaeden Gould (8) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) spins away from Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) on his way to scoring a touchdown during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones

© Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charles Jones (15) breaks through the Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive line to score a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown

© Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) stops a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers Wide-Reciever Tray Palmer (3) during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue defense

© Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers defense tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers runningback Jaquez Yant (0) during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee

© Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) breaks through the Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive line during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue wide receiver Andrew Sowinski

© Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers wide-receiver Andrew Sowinski (29) catches a throw during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue safety Cam Allen

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs after a catch past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson (44) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue defensive lineman Branson Deen

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Branson Deen (58) sacks Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue defensive line

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Kydran Jenkins (44) celebrates with Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) after a sack during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue defensive end Kydran Jenkins

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Kydran Jenkins (44) sacks Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue offensive linemen

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers warm up ahead of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

