LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Nebraska in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football welcomes Nebraska to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday after winning back-to-back games on the road in conference play. The two programs, which sit atop the Big Ten West standings, are set to play in front of a sellout crowd.

How to Watch: For television information, stats and notes on the head coaches for both teams ahead of Saturday's matchup between Purdue football and Nebraska, CLICK HERE.

The Boilermakers are 4-2 for the second consecutive season coming off a 31-29 win against the Maryland Terrapins last week in College Park, Md. A victory for Purdue would be the team's fourth straight and be the fastest it reached five wins in a season since 2007.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.



It's game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

8:00 p.m. ET — Nebraska goes three and out, and Charlie Jones gets a nice return of 15 yards on the punt. Purdue offense back onto the field looking to extend its lead.

7:59 p.m. ET — Jalen Graham swoops into the backfield and forces a fumble before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is able to get the ball away. The ball was recovered by the Cornhuskers.

7:51 p.m. ET — Purdue cashes in inside the 5-yard line as Aidan O'Connell finds TJ Sheffield from two yards out. The Boilermakers take a 7-0 lead with 5:54 left to play in the first quarter.

7:48 p.m. ET — King Doerue into the game on play action. Aidan O'Connell hits Tyrone Tracy on the right sideline for a gain of 14 yards. Doerue sees his first action since the team's Homecoming game against Indiana State back on Sept. 10.

7:45 p.m. ET — Devin Mockobee continues to work his magic in the open field, breaking tackles en route to a 17-yard gain on a screen pass from Aidan O'Connell. He follows up with an 18-yard pickup to the left side of the field.

Mockobee already with 50 yards on just five carries with 8:52 left to play in the first quarter.

7:41 p.m. ET — Nebraska goes 27 yards in seven plays before the Purdue defense forces a punt. Another opportunity for the offense early in the game with no points on the board for either team.

7:37 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell fires a deep pass to the left corner of the end zone intended for Deion Burks. The pass hung in the air and came down into double coverage where it was intercepted by Nebraska.

A promising drive for the Boilermakers ends with nothing to show for it after the turnover. Cornhuskers take over on offense from the 20-yard line.

7:36 p.m. ET — Purdue's offensive line is getting plenty of push up front on its opening possession. Devin Mockobee already with four carries for 32 yards as the Boilermakers find themselves in Cornhusker territory.

7:32 p.m. ET — Devin Mockobee gets the start with King Doerue and Dylan Downing out for tonight's game. He takes the opening carry for a gain of 16 yards, trucking a Nebraska defender at the end of the run.

Kickoff — Nebraska won the coin toss and elected to defer. Purdue will receive the opening kickoff.

Pregame — Purdue senior running back King Doerue is on the field going through warmups with the team. Coach Jeff Brohm indicated that he would dress for the matchup against Nebraska, but did not reveal if he would be good enough to play. He's missed the last four games with a calf injury.

