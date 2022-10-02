PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 20-10 Victory Over No. 21 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue football resumed Big Ten play on Saturday with an upset victory over No. 21 Minneapolis on the road. Despite having three turnovers on offense, the Boilermakers came away with a 20-10 win at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The defense held the Golden Gophers to just 47 yards on the ground after they entered the game as the Big Ten's top rushing team. Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee helped seal the game in the fourth quarter with a 68-yard run followed by a touchdown from the 2-yard line.

Below is a gallery of pictures from Purdue's road game against Minnesota:

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) celebrates the win with fans against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Running back Devin Mockobee

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Cornerback Reese Taylor

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) runs against Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Safety Cam Allen

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) intercepts a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Defensive end Sulaiman Kpaka

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Head coach Jeff Brohm

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Cornerback Cory Trice

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23) deflects a pass intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Running back Dylan Downing

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Purdue warmups

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers players warm up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers before the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Purdue warmups

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers players warm up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Aidan O'Connell and Dylan Downing

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) hands the ball off to running back Dylan Downing (38) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Safety Cam Allen

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) celebrates the win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Jeff Brohm and P.J. Fleck

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, left, and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm shake hands after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

