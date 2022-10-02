Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 20-10 Victory Over No. 21 Minnesota

Purdue football defeated No. 21 Minnesota on the road Saturday first Big Ten win of the season. The team now sits at 3-2 after the victory inside Huntington Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue football resumed Big Ten play on Saturday with an upset victory over No. 21 Minneapolis on the road. Despite having three turnovers on offense, the Boilermakers came away with a 20-10 win at Huntington Bank Stadium. 

The defense held the Golden Gophers to just 47 yards on the ground after they entered the game as the Big Ten's top rushing team. Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee helped seal the game in the fourth quarter with a 68-yard run followed by a touchdown from the 2-yard line. 

Below is a gallery of pictures from Purdue's road game against Minnesota:

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

aidan o'connell after win over minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) celebrates the win with fans against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Running back Devin Mockobee 

USATSI_19156294_168388303_lowres

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. 

Cornerback Reese Taylor

reese taylor vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) runs against Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. 

Safety Cam Allen

Purdue safety cam allen vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) intercepts a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. 

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

aidan road vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Defensive end Sulaiman Kpaka 

kpaka vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Head coach Jeff Brohm

Purdue coach jeff brohm vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. 

Cornerback Cory Trice

cory trice vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23) deflects a pass intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. 

Running back Dylan Downing

dylan downing vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. 

Purdue warmups

Purdue warmups vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers players warm up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers before the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Purdue warmups

purdue warmups 2 vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers players warm up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Aidan O'Connell and Dylan Downing

USATSI_19155168_168388303_lowres (1)

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) hands the ball off to running back Dylan Downing (38) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Safety Cam Allen

cam allen tackle vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy

tyrone tracy vs minnesota

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) celebrates the win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Jeff Brohm and P.J. Fleck 

Jeff Brohm and PJ Fleck

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, left, and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm shake hands after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

  • Purdue Pulls Away Late, Takes Down No. 21 Minnesota on the Road: Despite three turnovers, Purdue capitalized on a stellar defensive performance to take down Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers gave up just 47 yards on the ground to the Big Ten's top rushing offense. CLICK HERE
  • Aidan O'Connell's Patience Pays Off Against Minnesota: After missing last week's game against Florida Atlantic, Aidan O'Connell threw for just 199 yards and two interceptions in a 20-10 win over No. 21 Minnesota. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue, Minnesota Live Blog: Purdue football jumped back into Big Ten play with a 20-10 road win against No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday inside Huntington Bank Stadium. CLICK HERE 

