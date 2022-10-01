LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Matchup Against No. 21 Minnesota in Real Time

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue football resumes Big Ten play with a tough road game against No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday inside Huntington Bank Stadium. The Boilermakers are looking for their first win in Big Ten play against an undefeated Golden Gophers squad.

Despite missing six starters in last week's game against Florida Atlantic, Purdue came away with a 28-26 win on Homecoming night to close its nonconference schedule. Backup quarterback Austin Burton made the second start of his college career, throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

***All Times Central***

KICKOFF — Purdue wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Minnesota to receive the opening kickoff.

PREGAME — Starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who missed last week's game against Florida Atlantic, is expected to start for Purdue this afternoon against Minnesota.

