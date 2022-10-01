LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Matchup Against No. 21 Minnesota in Real Time
MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue football resumes Big Ten play with a tough road game against No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday inside Huntington Bank Stadium. The Boilermakers are looking for their first win in Big Ten play against an undefeated Golden Gophers squad.
- How to Watch: For television information, stats and notes on the head coaches for both teams ahead of Saturday's matchup between Purdue football and Indiana State, CLICK HERE.
Despite missing six starters in last week's game against Florida Atlantic, Purdue came away with a 28-26 win on Homecoming night to close its nonconference schedule. Backup quarterback Austin Burton made the second start of his college career, throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.
Read More
It's another game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:
***All Times Central***
KICKOFF — Purdue wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Minnesota to receive the opening kickoff.
PREGAME — Starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who missed last week's game against Florida Atlantic, is expected to start for Purdue this afternoon against Minnesota.
Read More:
- Jeff Brohm's Final Thoughts Before Minnesota: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday to give his final thoughts ahead of a road matchup with No. 21 Minnesota. The two teams will kick off inside Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at noon ET. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Defense Faces Challenge of Slowing Down Mohamed Ibrahim: Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim has 13 consecutive games of at least 100 yards rushing. After returning from a ruptured Achilles, he has 567 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground so far this season. CLICK HERE
- Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week: Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan completed 23 of his 26 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Michigan State. CLICK HERE
- Minnesota Enters Top 25 Ahead of Game Against Purdue: Purdue football resumes Big Ten play next week on the road against No. 21 Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a huge victory over the Michigan State Spartans. CLICK HERE