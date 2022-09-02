Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 35-31 Loss to Penn State

Penn State defeated Purdue football 35-31 on Thursday night inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Boilermaker fans created a special atmosphere and were in full force to welcome the Nittany Lions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football opened the 2022 season on Thursday night against Penn State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Both teams traded blows throughout the game, but the strong passing attack of the Boilermakers faltered in the fourth quarter and the Nittany Lions escaped with a 35-31 win. 

Below is a gallery of pictures from Purdue's matchup against Penn State: 

Purdue vs. Penn State Photos

Purdue players Charlie Jones and King Doerue

charlie jones and king doerue vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

aidan o'connell pass vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy

Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones

USATSI_18966887_168388303_lowres

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue safety Cam Allen

cam allen vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Purdue wide receiver Broc Thompson

Broc Thompson vs Penn State

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Broc Thompson (13) runs with the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tyler Elsdon (43) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue running back King Doerue

King Doerue vs Penn State

Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) dives into the end zone while Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jonathan Sutherland (0) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield 

tj sheffield catch vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) catches the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) (3) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane 

sanoussi kane vs penn state

Purdue Boilermaker Sanoussi Kane (21) celebrates after denying Penn State Nittany Lions a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Purdue tight end Payne Durham

payne durham vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

aidan o'connell vs penn state 2022

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue defense pursues Penn State running back Kayvon Lee 

purdue defense and kayvon lee

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield

tj sheffield vs penn state

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) defends the pass against Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue players Payne Durham and Charlie Jones

payne durham and charlie jones vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) and Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Purdue cornerback Cory Trice 

cory trice vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23), Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) and Purdue Boilermakers safety Sanoussi Kane (21) celebrate after Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) returned an interception for a touchdown during the NCAA football game. 

Purdue offensive line

purdue offensive line against penn state

Purdue Boilermaker line against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the last minutes of the game during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Linebacker Jalen Graham and the Purdue defense 

Defense celebrates vs penn state

Purdue Boilermakers celebrate a sack during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.  

Purdue running back Dylan Downing

Dylan Downing vs Penn State

Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) catches a pass during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.  

Purdue fans react to loss against Penn State

purdue fan 2 vs penn state

Purdue Boilermaker fans react after Penn State Nittany Lions scored a touchdown in the last minutes of the game during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers. 

Purdue fans react to loss against Penn State

purdue football fan 1 vs penn state

Purdue Boilermaker fans react after Penn State Nittany Lions scored a touchdown in the last minutes of the game during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers. 

  • Offense Falters for Purdue in 35-31 Loss to Penn State: Purdue football mustered just 65 total yards in the fourth quarter against Penn State. Sean Clifford led the Nittany Lions to a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes to escape Ross-Ade Stadium with a victory. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue, Penn State Live Blog: Purdue football began its 2022 campaign on Thursday night against Penn State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's the live blog from the game, which recapped the matchup in real time. CLICK HERE
  • Aidan O'Connell on Purdue Revival — 'It's Great To Be a Part of This': Aidan O'Connell came to Purdue six years ago without any fanfare, but now he's the established quarterback of a team on the rise that won nine games a year ago. O'Connell was the first guest on the ''Boilers Live!'' podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza on Monday night. He's the full show, plus the highlights. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter
Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter
Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook

In This Article (2)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

aidan o'connell vs penn state 2022
Football

Purdue Football Loses to Penn State 35-31 as Offense Falters in the Fourth Quarter

By D.J. Fezler
aidan o'connell warmups
Football

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Season Opener Against Penn State in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
drew brees purdue QB
Football

Boilermaker Alliance Announces Former Purdue Quarterback Drew Brees to Executive Board

By D.J. Fezler
Aidan O'Connell and Jeff Brohm against Michigan State
Football

How to Watch Purdue Football Against Penn State on Thursday: Gametime, TV, Point Spread

By D.J. Fezler
Damarcus Mitchell Patriots
Football

Former Purdue Defensive End DaMarcus Mitchell Makes Patriots' Initial 53-Man Roster

By D.J. Fezler
hander horvath chargers
Football

Former Purdue Running Back Zander Horvath Makes Chargers' Initial 53-Man Roster

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue offensive line fall camp 2022
Football

Purdue Football to Utilize Offensive Line Depth, Rotation Throughout 2022 Season

By D.J. Fezler
james franklin press conference
Football

Penn State Coach James Franklin Talks Purdue Football Ahead of Thursday's Season Opener

By D.J. Fezler