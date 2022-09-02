PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 35-31 Loss to Penn State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football opened the 2022 season on Thursday night against Penn State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Both teams traded blows throughout the game, but the strong passing attack of the Boilermakers faltered in the fourth quarter and the Nittany Lions escaped with a 35-31 win.
Below is a gallery of pictures from Purdue's matchup against Penn State:
Purdue vs. Penn State Photos
Purdue players Charlie Jones and King Doerue
Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue safety Cam Allen
Purdue Boilermakers celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Purdue wide receiver Broc Thompson
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Broc Thompson (13) runs with the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tyler Elsdon (43) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue running back King Doerue
Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) dives into the end zone while Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jonathan Sutherland (0) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) catches the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) (3) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane
Purdue Boilermaker Sanoussi Kane (21) celebrates after denying Penn State Nittany Lions a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Purdue tight end Payne Durham
Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue defense pursues Penn State running back Kayvon Lee
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield
Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) defends the pass against Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue players Payne Durham and Charlie Jones
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) and Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Purdue cornerback Cory Trice
Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23), Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) and Purdue Boilermakers safety Sanoussi Kane (21) celebrate after Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) returned an interception for a touchdown during the NCAA football game.
Purdue offensive line
Purdue Boilermaker line against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the last minutes of the game during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Linebacker Jalen Graham and the Purdue defense
Purdue Boilermakers celebrate a sack during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Purdue running back Dylan Downing
Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) catches a pass during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Purdue fans react to loss against Penn State
Purdue Boilermaker fans react after Penn State Nittany Lions scored a touchdown in the last minutes of the game during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
