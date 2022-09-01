LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Season Opener Against Penn State in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football kicks off the 2022 season against Penn State Thursday night inside a packed Ross-Ade Stadium on national television. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch: For television information, the latest point spread and other nuggets ahead of Thursday night's matchup between Purdue football and Penn State, CLICK HERE.

After a 9-4 record a season ago, which included two wins over Associated Press top-five teams and a thrilling overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, the Boilermakers look to continue its momentum heading into a massive Big Ten showdown to start the season.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinion as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's game day for Purdue football, follow along below:

7:31, Q2 — Cam Allen breaks up a third-down pass from Sean Clifford. Penn State forced to punt.

9:43, Q2 — King Doerue punches the ball into the end zone, breaking a tackle and breaking away to the left side of the field for a three-yard touchdown. Purdue back on top 10-7 after the extra point.

Boilermakers cash in on an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

10:35, Q2 — Purdue wide receiver Elijah Canion is getting looks when the team gets close to the red zone. A big-body target that can draw some attention.

13:05, Q2 — Tyrone Tracy with just one touch through one quarter. Jeff Brohm looks to get him the ball in space but the ball is dropped. However, Abdul Carter dove for the football and initiated helmet-to-helmet contact with Tracy, resulting in a targeting penalty and an ejection.

13:09, Q2 — Penn State scores its first points of the game on a short pass to Mitchell Tinsley that goes 12 yards for a touchdown. Nittany Lions take a 7-3 lead.

14:47, Q2 — Sean Clifford completes a dump-off to running back Devyn Ford for an easy first down. Purdue leaving flats wide open early in the game.

END Q1 — Purdue 3, Penn State 0

Nittany Lions face fourth down with two yards for a first down to start the second quarter.

1:33 Q1 — Penn State moving the ball, jumpstarted by a 20-yard completion to Johnny Washington. Nittany Lions with a very balanced attack through one quarter of play.

3:38, Q1 — Purdue on the board first with a 36-yard field goal from Mitchell Fineran. A 10-play, 73-yard drive stalled just outside the red zone. Aidan O'Connell is 7-of-11 for 87 yards passing.

5:40, Q1 — Tyrone Tracy gets his first look with the ball in his hands for Purdue. He picks up nine yards on a screen pass. On the following play, Aidan O'Connell hit Charlie Jones down the right sideline for a pickup of 30 yards.

7:36, Q1 — A dangerous pass from Aidan O'Connell goes right through the hands of Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and ends up in the arms of TJ Sheffield. What could have been a pick-six turns into a gain of 11 yards and a first down.

8:16, Q1 — Cory Trice back on the field after missing plenty of action last season due to injury. He comes up with a huge pass breakup on third down to get the ball back to Purdue's offense.

11:37, Q1 — Aidan O'Connell overshoots TJ Sheffield on third down with 10 yards to go. Purdue forced to punt the ball away. His kick was downed inside the five-yard line by Deion Burks.

13:28, Q1 — Aidan O'Connell Connects with former little league teammate Charlie Jones on a quick slant for a first down. Purdue nearing the 50-yard line on its first possession.

14:10, Q1 — Sean Clifford can't find an open receiver on third down. The Purdue defense forces a three-and-out, and Iowa transfer Charlie Jones gets his first chance at a punt return with his new team.

Kickoff — Purdue won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Penn State on offense to start the game.

Purdue to Honor Len Dawson With Helmet Decal Against Penn State: Purdue legend Len Dawson passed away on Aug. 24 at the age of 87. The Boilermakers will honor Dawson with a helmet decal during their season opener against Penn State. CLICK HERE

Purdue legend Len Dawson passed away on Aug. 24 at the age of 87. The Boilermakers will honor Dawson with a helmet decal during their season opener against Penn State. James Franklin Spoke About Purdue Football Ahead of Season Opener: Penn State football coach James Franklin met with the media on Monday ahead of the team's matchup with Purdue on the road to open the season. CLICK HERE

Penn State football coach James Franklin met with the media on Monday ahead of the team's matchup with Purdue on the road to open the season. Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Gives Injury Update Before Penn State: Purdue football entered fall training camp in August with several players still recovering from injuries. Coach Jeff Brohm said key starters Broc Thompson, Cory Trice and Jamari Brown among others will be ready to play Thursday against Penn State. CLICK HERE

Purdue football entered fall training camp in August with several players still recovering from injuries. Coach Jeff Brohm said key starters Broc Thompson, Cory Trice and Jamari Brown among others will be ready to play Thursday against Penn State. Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Previews Season Opener Against Penn State: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday to discuss the team's season opener against Penn State. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter

Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook