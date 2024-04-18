Purdue DB Ethon Cole, RB Christian Womack Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Two Purdue football players have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal since the team's spring game last Saturday. Defensive back Ethon Cole and running back Christian Womack were two Boilermakers to begin the process of exploring more options.
Cole was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Lake Minneola, Fla. He received 13 offers on the recruiting front, committing to Purdue over Indiana, Minnesota, Duke and other programs.
As a true freshman for the Boilers in 2023, Cole did not see any playing time. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
Womack, also a member of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class, did not play during his freshman campaign last fall. However, he did see a significant number of carries during the spring game, finishing the contest with 10 attempts for 47 yards.
As a high school prospect, Womack was not ranked by 247Sports. However, he put up big numbers during his high school career at Tomball (Texas). He rushed for 3,494 yards and 47 touchdowns in his career.
Womack also has all four years of eligibility remaining.
Coach Ryan Walters said he expected some players to enter the portal when it opened earlier this week.
“It’s like Wall Street, right? You just kind of gotta go with the market," Walters said, per GoldandBlack.com. "I’m sure we’ll get surprised and have some guys enter the portal that we didn’t anticipate."
Purdue finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record. It was Walters' first season as a head coach and his inaugural year with the Boilermakers.
Related stories on Purdue football
- WHAT RYAN WALTERS SAID ABOUT SPRING GAME: Purdue held its annual spring game last Saturday. The Hammer Down team defeated the Boiler Up squad 17-13. Here's everything coach Ryan Walters said after the game. CLICK HERE
- WILL HELDT RECORDS PICK SIX IN SPRING GAME: Purdue sophomore defensive end Will Heldt made one of the best plays of the spring game on Saturday, recording a pick six in the third quarter. CLICK HERE
- HUDSON CARD TD PASS TO ANDREW SOWKINSKI: Early in Purdue's spring game, quarterback Hudson Card connected with receiver Andrew Sowinski for a 58-yard touchdown pass. CLICK HERE