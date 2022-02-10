Purdue Football to Open 2022 Season With Thursday Home Game Against Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program has announced that its 2022 season opener against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium was moved Thursday, Sept. 1, by the Big Ten Conference.

The matchup, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, will have its kickoff time and television designation determined at a later date.

The Boilermakers and the Nittany Lions have never met in a season opener and are scheduled to kick off against one another for the first time since the 2019 season. The last time Penn State came to West Lafayette was back in 2016.

Purdue is opening against a conference opponent for the third time in six years under head coach Jeff Brohm. The team began its 2018 schedule against Northwestern before kicking off the 2020 season against Iowa, a year that ended up being shortened to a conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boilermakers are fresh off a 9-4 season that culminated in a 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville. The team's nine victories tied the most in a season since 2003.

Purdue ended the year tied for second in the Big Ten West, which included two top-five victories over Iowa and Michigan State.

Here's a look at the entire 2022 schedule for Purdue football:

September games

Sept. 1 (Thursday): Penn State at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Sept. 10 (Saturday): Indiana State at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Sept. 17 (Saturday): Purdue at Syracuse , Kickoff TBA. Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York (TV: TBA) Sept. 24 (Saturday): Florida Atlantic at Purdue (Homecoming), Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

October games

Oct. 1 (Saturday): Purdue at Minnesota , Kickoff TBA. Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (TV: TBA) Oct. 8 (Saturday): Purdue at Maryland , Kickoff TBA. Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. (TV: TBA) Oct. 15 (Saturday): Nebraska at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Oct. 22 (Saturday): Purdue at Wisconsin , Kickoff TBA. Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (TV: TBA) Oct. 29 (Saturday): Purdue bye week.

November games

Nov. 5 (Saturday): Iowa at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Nov. 12 (Saturday): Purdue at Illinois , Kickoff TBA. University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (TV: TBA) Nov. 19 (Saturday): Northwestern at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Nov. 26 (Saturday): Purdue at Indiana, Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

December games

Dec. 3 (Saturday): Big Ten Championship Game, Kickoff TBA. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (TV: TBA)

