Purdue Freshman Defensive End DJ Allen Enters Transfer Portal
Purdue has already seen a member of its 2024 recruiting class enter the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman defensive end DJ Allen has decided to explore other opportunities outside of West Lafayette.
Rivals.com reported on Allen's decision to enter the portal over the weekend. He will have all four years of eligibility to use at his next destination.
Allen was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, per 247Sports. The Germantown, Tenn. native was ranked as a top-75 player at the edge position for his class and originally committed to Purdue in December 2023.
During the recruiting process, Allen held offers from Louisville, UCF, Indiana, Maryland, Texas A&M and many others. It's unclear if he has any preference on a potential school at this time.
Allen became the third player during the latest transfer portal window to enter from the Purdue football team. Earlier this spring, the Boilermakers saw defensive back Ethon Cole and running back Christian Womack also put their names into the portal.
Cole and Womack are also freshmen but were members of the Purdue roster during the 2023 campaign. Neither player saw any time on the field during the Boilermakers' 4-8 season.
It hasn't been all bad news for coach Ryan Walters and the Boilers during the transfer portal window this spring. Over the weekend, Purdue received a transfer commitment from Keelan Crimmins, a punter from Mississippi State.
Crimmins, a sophomore with three seasons of eligibility to utilize at Purdue, spent last season as the Bulldogs' primary punter. He averaged 40.9 yards per punt and will likely be the Boilers' top option at the position for the 2024 season.
