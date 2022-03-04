Purdue Safety Cam Allen Looks to Grow as a Leader During Spring Practice

Senior safety Cam Allen is embracing his increasing leadership role for Purdue football and is utilizing spring practice to better himself and his teammates. Allen led the team with four interceptions a season ago.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cam Allen isn't going anywhere for spring break. Now that spring football has rolled around for Purdue, he's utilizing his time to expand on his skills.

Allen — now a senior at the safety position — will shoulder high expectations of leadership within the secondary, the defense and the team as a whole. But he wouldn't have it any other way.

"When I'm out there, I try to talk as much as I can," Allen said. "Show guys that I'm motivated, try to motivate them. I like to lead by talking and example on the field."

In a much-improved defense a season ago, Allen led the Boilermakers with four interceptions while also posting 65 tackles, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

He leads an experienced group that helped Purdue boast the fifth-best passing defense during the 2021 season. The team allowed just 208.7 yards through the air per game while also coming down with 13 interceptions in as many games.

Spring practice will give the secondary the opportunity to build on that foundation, and Allen aims to play at a greater pace this upcoming year. Whatever it takes for him to continue attacking the football.

"We go out there every day, we're working on our breaks coming out of the post, just seeing formations," Allen said. "That's what I really want to get accomplished this year in spring ball. Just realizing the formation, what comes out of that. Just playing faster and faster so whenever I do see it, and I realize it, it's just going to be easier to make plays."

Allen had arguably his best performance as Purdue took down then-No. 2 Iowa back on Oct. 16, 2021. On the road in Iowa City, he snatched two interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-7 victory.

His performance earned him recognition as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the first time he's ever received the honor during his career.

Now that he's shown up in big moments, Allen has the credibility to continue growing as a player and as a leader. But he must continue to do so both on and off the field.

"The deal with Cam is, he's done some nice things, so now people are going to listen," Purdue co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ron English said. "But it's now off the field. What are your habits every day?

"If you miss a class, let's say you missed a study table, or you're not eating meals when you're supposed to eat, all that stuff, people don't listen as intently. I think for Cam, the fact of the matter is, as he gets his whole life tightened up, then he'll be even more effective."

It's not to say that those aspects are an issue with him, but it's an emphasis and the expectation from the coaching staff to all its players. Allen already understands his responsibilities and is taking them head-on without a second thought.

At this stage in his college career, Allen is embracing his leadership role and is letting it shape who he is as a player while also being determined to be effective at it, too.

"Things like going to class, all that stuff matters. You gotta be a leader, you gotta do all those things," Allen said. "I feel like me improving in certain areas like that, that's where I got to go. Just showing that I do stuff on the field right, communicating and just showing guys I want to be a leader."

There's still a long road ahead before the 2022 season for Purdue football, and Allen is well on his way to not only bettering himself but also his teammates in the process.

He's enjoying the work every step of the way.

"Right now, he really loves what he's doing," English said. "He's a smart player. He works really hard, and he really is trying to do what I'm asking him to do. I just think he's gonna have a bright future."

