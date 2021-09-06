Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Reacts to Randy Edsall Announcing Retirement from UConn

UConn coach Randy Edsall announced he will retire at the end of the 2021 season. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm reacted to the decision ahead of the Boilermakers' matchup with the Huskies.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football's Week 2 opponent, the University of Connecticut, will soon be looking for a new head coach. On Sunday, UConn coach Randy Edsall announced he is retiring at the end of the 2021 season.

He released a statement on social media that said the following:

"After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its Head Football Coach, I've decided to retire at the end of the season.

Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the University ample time to prepare for the future of the football program. All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.

All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible."

Edsall, in his 17 years of coaching with the Huskies, served in two stints with the program. His first came between 1999 and 2010. In that span, he led UConn to an overall record of 74-70. He was rehired by the program in 2017.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers will travel to Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday to take on the Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

Brohm, who met with the local media Monday, spoke on Edsall's retirement announcement and what it means for UConn moving forward.

"I think it'll motivate their team," he said. "I think coach Edsall has done a lot for the UConn program over the years. Multiple times I've played against him back when I was an assistant coach at Louisville. He did a heck of a job. They had some really good football teams, and he's coached a lot of football for a long time.

"I know their guys will be energized and fired up and ready to play, and they've got a Big Ten opponent coming into their stadium. When that happens, teams get ready to play."

Stories Related to Purdue Football

JEFF BROHM PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with UConn on Saturday. Here are the highlights from what he had to say, and what we should expect from the Huskies in Hartford, Connecticut. CLICK HERE

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with UConn on Saturday. Here are the highlights from what he had to say, and what we should expect from the Huskies in Hartford, Connecticut. PURDUE REPORT CARD AFTER OREGON STATE WIN: Purdue football started its 2021 season as a favorite against Oregon State on Saturday. Despite a close contest, the team executed in key moments, especially on the defensive side of the ball. A look at the Boilermakers' first report card of the year. CLICK HERE

Purdue football started its 2021 season as a favorite against Oregon State on Saturday. Despite a close contest, the team executed in key moments, especially on the defensive side of the ball. A look at the Boilermakers' first report card of the year. OREGON STATE GAME STORY: Junior tight end Payne Durham caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help lift Purdue over Oregon State. Junior quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards in his first season-opening start. CLICK HERE

Junior tight end Payne Durham caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help lift Purdue over Oregon State. Junior quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards in his first season-opening start. OREGON STATE GAME STORY: The Purdue defense wreaked havoc on Oregon State in the first half of Saturday's game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Time and time again, it put the offense in a position to take control of a game that ended in a 30-21 victory. CLICK HERE

The Purdue defense wreaked havoc on Oregon State in the first half of Saturday's game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Time and time again, it put the offense in a position to take control of a game that ended in a 30-21 victory. PURDUE 2021 SCHEDULE: Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team will travel to Hartford, Connecticut to take on UConn next week. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!