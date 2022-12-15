Skip to main content

Purdue Cornerback Cory Trice Opts Out of Citrus Bowl, Declares for NFL Draft

Redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice will not play in Purdue's game against LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He announced he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice has officially announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He will opt out of the team's matchup against No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. 

Trice — after returning from a season-ending injury a year ago — registered 34 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions and one touchdown for the Boilermakers in 2022. 

"After a lot of prayer and consideration, I will be taking the next step by declaring for the NFL Draft," Trice wrote. "I am excited for a new chapter in my life and am looking forward to representing Purdue at the next level." 

Trice recorded at least one pass deflection in eight games this season and led the defense in the category. He made his first takeaway to go along with five tackles in the team's 31-29 win over Maryland. The 6-foot-3 defensive back posted a season-best eight tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown to help Purdue take down rival Indiana 30-16.  

Before suffering a knee injury that cut his 2021 season short, Trice started the first two games of the season and managed to come away with four tackles. At the end of the year, he was also named an Academic All-Big Ten selection. 

In five seasons with the program, Trice played both cornerback and safety. He's appeared in 30 games during his college career and totaled 106 tackles, five interceptions and 15 pass deflections. 

Trice joined the Purdue football program in 2018 as a three-star safety out of Christian County High School in Hopkinsville, Ky.

