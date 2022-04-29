Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Taken By Kansas City Chiefs in First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — With the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Purdue defense end George Karlaftis. The former Boilermaker was the fifth edge defender taken off the board in the first round.

He was taken after pass rushers Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermain Johnson II. The Chiefs also selected Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st overall pick after trading with the New England Patriots.

Karlaftis is the first Purdue player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since defensive end Ryan Kerrigan was selected with the 16th overall pick by the Washington Redskins back in 2011. He is the program's 22nd player taken in the first round since 1937.

During his junior season, Karlaftis recorded 36 total tackles, including 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American honoree at his position.

Last season, the Chiefs finished with a 12-5 record during the regular season but were 29th in the NFL last season in total sacks, accounting for just 31 in 17 games. Karlaftis will join a defensive line that consists of Frank Clark and Chris Jones.

