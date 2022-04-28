Skip to main content
NFL Draft
Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players During Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players During Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headlines a pool of several Big Ten players looking to hear their name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headlines a pool of several Big Ten players looking to hear their name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night with the first of seven rounds, and several Big Ten athletes are looking to hear their names called during the three-day event. 

We'll be tracking each Big Ten player picked throughout every round of this year's draft. Below is a list of every prospect taken from the conference, and the 2022 NFL Draft schedule which includes dates, start times and how to watch. 

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

This story will be updated. 

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook

Tyrese Hunter Iowa State
Basketball

Iowa State Transfer Point Guard Tyrese Hunter Includes Purdue Basketball in Top 6

By D.J. FezlerApr 26, 2022
Eric Hunter Jr handling ball
Basketball

Purdue Basketball's Options at Point Guard Dwindling Ahead of 2022-23 Season

By D.J. FezlerApr 24, 2022
Nijel Pack Transfer decision
Basketball

Purdue Transfer Target Nijel Pack Announces Commitment to Miami

By D.J. FezlerApr 23, 2022
Isaiah Thompson vs saint peters
Basketball

Purdue Transfer Guard Isaiah Thompson Announces Commitment to Florida Gulf Coast

By D.J. FezlerApr 22, 2022
Zach Edey brandon newman
Basketball

Zach Edey Announces Return to Purdue for 2022-23 College Basketball Season

By D.J. FezlerApr 22, 2022
Eric Hunter Jr. vs Rutgers
Basketball

Purdue Guard Eric Hunter Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By D.J. FezlerApr 21, 2022
George Karlaftis agaisnt Indiana
Football

George Karlaftis Joins Purdue Football Greats in 'The Den of Defensive Ends'

By D.J. FezlerApr 21, 2022
Ross-Ade Stadium
Football

Purdue Football Announces Addition of Karl Maslowski as Special Teams Coordinator

By D.J. FezlerApr 20, 2022