Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players During Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night with the first of seven rounds, and several Big Ten athletes are looking to hear their names called during the three-day event.

We'll be tracking each Big Ten player picked throughout every round of this year's draft. Below is a list of every prospect taken from the conference, and the 2022 NFL Draft schedule which includes dates, start times and how to watch.

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 28

Thursday, April 28 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Live stream: Stream on fuboTV (Start with a 7-day free trial!)

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 29

Friday, April 29 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Live stream: Stream on fuboTV (Start with a 7-day free trial!)

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 30

Saturday, April 30 Start time: Noon ET

Noon ET Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Live stream: Stream on fuboTV (Start with a 7-day free trial!)

This story will be updated.

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook