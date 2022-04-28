Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players During Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headlines a pool of several Big Ten players looking to hear their name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night with the first of seven rounds, and several Big Ten athletes are looking to hear their names called during the three-day event.
We'll be tracking each Big Ten player picked throughout every round of this year's draft. Below is a list of every prospect taken from the conference, and the 2022 NFL Draft schedule which includes dates, start times and how to watch.
2022 NFL Draft Schedule
Day 1: Round 1
- When: Thursday, April 28
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
- Live stream: Stream on fuboTV (Start with a 7-day free trial!)
Day 2: Rounds 2-3
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- When: Friday, April 29
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
- Live stream: Stream on fuboTV (Start with a 7-day free trial!)
Day 3: Rounds 4-7
- When: Saturday, April 30
- Start time: Noon ET
- Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
- Live stream: Stream on fuboTV (Start with a 7-day free trial!)
This story will be updated.
Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter