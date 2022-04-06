Purdue Football Adds Kent State Transfer Offensive Lineman Daniel Johnson

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football bolstered its depth along the offensive line Tuesday as Kent State transfer Daniel Johnson announced his commitment to the program.

Johnson spent the last four seasons with the Golden Flashes and played in the last three after redshirting in 2018. He joins the Boilermakers having appeared in 14 career games.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive lineman will likely project as a tackle for Purdue. The team will be without starter Greg Long after his departure from the program, and projected starting tackle Eric Miller has missed spring practices due to injury.

Sophomores Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa are both seeing the field at tackle during the spring.

Last season, in 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for Kent State, including starts against Bowling Green and Maryland. He saw action against then No. 6 Texas A&M on Sept. 4 and in a loss to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21.

During the 2020 campaign with the Golden Flashes, Johnson played in three games along the offensive line, which included time at both right and left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that paved the way for the team to lead the NCAA in total offense and scoring.

Johnson's first year seeing college playing time came in 2019, where he played in seven games, including four starts. Kent State boasted an undefeated record with Johnson in the starting lineup that year.

Before redshirting during the 2018 season, Johnson joined the Kent State football program as an unrated tight end prospect out of Catholic Central High School in London, Ontario in Canada. He was originally born in Kenya.