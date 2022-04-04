After Bucket Game Touchdown, Paul Piferi Feels Transition to Tight End at Purdue 'Was Worth It'

Former quarterback Paul Piferi has transformed his body and transitioned to tight end for Purdue football. The journey hasn't been an easy one, but his touchdown grab during the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana last season has given the Villa Park, California, native both motivation and validation.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Paul Piferi wakes up in the morning, his gaze is met with the words "motivation" and "grind" when he looks in the mirror, two words that have summarized his journey with Purdue football so far.

He came to the program in 2019 as a 6-foot-4, 192-pound quarterback out of Villa Park, California. Since then, he has slowly and arduously transformed his body to fit in as a tight end in the Big Ten.

Piferi grew to 6-foot-6 in his first few years with the team, and he now weighs 246 pounds. He's gone up two sizes, warranting a new collection of both pants and shirts to fit his larger frame.

It's obvious to see how much someone has grown by looking at new clothes, but most people didn't see the effort it took behind the scenes. Even now, there's plenty of work still to be done to continue proving that he belongs.

"He's been lightyears ahead of where he was when he first started," Purdue tight ends and assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wallace said. "You play quarterback your whole life, then you play quarterback your first couple years of college and you move to a tight end in the Big Ten, now I have to block 280, 290-pound defensive ends. And it's a different world."

But back on Nov. 27, 2021, as Boilermaker tight end Payne Durham's cleat fell off his foot, Piferi checked into the huddle during the second quarter of a game against in-state rival Indiana.

He had seldom been used during the regular season, catching just four passes entering the matchup in the Old Oaken Bucket game against the Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium, but Piferi took full advantage of the opportunity.

He lined up, hand in the dirt, on the left side of the offensive line. As quarterback Aidan O'Connell took the snap, Piferi darted to the flat before turning upfield and finding himself wide open on the sideline.

O'Connell hit Piferi in stride, and he walked into the endzone for a 24-yard touchdown. It was the first collegiate scoring play of his career, and both his parents were in attendance to see it as the Boilermakers won in a 44-7 blowout.

"I got a little taste of victory," Piferi said. "I think it was that little validation I needed to keep pushing on and that I can do it. I think it's helped me a lot."

The play that solidified his status as a college tight end is now fueling Piferi as Purdue football goes through its spring practices in preparation for the 2022 season.

Durham and backup Garrett Miller are expected to be the one-two punch at the tight end position, but Piferi is working to prove that there won't be any drop-off should he have to enter the game for the Boilermakers.

"He comes in and works his butt off," Durham said. "You can see it in his body going from a quarterback build to a tight end build. He looks the part, he's good. He's fast, strong — he's a great player. We love him, and he can definitely help us this season for sure."

Piferi will need to continue making strides in the run game and his ability to block alongside the team's offensive linemen, but he has the speed and athleticism to contribute in a pass-heavy offense at Purdue.

And as long as Piferi remembers the feeling of nearly 60,000 fans cheering him on, there will always be a reason to keep pushing forward, getting better and tapping into his potential.

"I feel like when I caught that touchdown, it showed me that it was worth it," Piferi said.