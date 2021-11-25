Purdue Football's All-Time Best Rivalry Performances Against Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football has met Indiana on the football field 122 times since their first meeting on Nov. 14, 1891. Since 1925, the two teams have competed annually for the Old Oaken Bucket.

The Boilermakers have a 60-32-3 record in the Bucket Game, including 15 wins in the last 23 showdowns. In the latest iteration, the Hoosiers walked away from Ross-Ade Stadium with a 44-41 double-overtime victory on Nov. 30, 2019.

The two teams did not play in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the matchup was canceled twice. Purdue will host Indiana on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The program announced a sold-out crowd for the game.

"Rivalry games are great, and we're excited to get this one underway," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "It's great not only for our team but our fans and our university. It's something that we want to take a lot of pride in."

The rivalry matchup has produced some memorable performances over the years. Here's a look at some of the greatest games in Purdue history against its in-state rival.

Most Points: 68 Points in 1892

Purdue and Indiana met for just the second time in 1892. In their second season under head coach Knowlton Ames, the Boilermakers compiled an undefeated 8-0 record and outscored their opponents 320-24.

On Nov. 5, 1892, Purdue shut out Indiana 68-0 for its sixth win of the season.

Most Rushing Yards: 276 by Otis Armstrong in 1972

There have been seven rushers to go for more than 200 yards in Purdue history, and running back Otis Armstrong leads the way. In a 42-7 victory over Indiana in 1972, the Boiler legend ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Armstrong broke his own school record for the most rushing yards in a single game, and it still stands to this day.

Most Passing Yards: 522 by Kyle Orton in 2004

In his final game at Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue star quarterback Kyle Orton put on a show in a big win over Indiana. He threw for 522 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-24 victory, the most points scored by the Boilermakers since 1912.

In the first half alone, Orton recorded 401 yards and five touchdowns. His six passing touchdowns tied the school record, and no player has thrown for seven in a game while wearing the gold and black.

Most Receiving Yards: 209 by Kyle Ingraham in 2004

One of Orton's favorite targets during the 2004 rendition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game was wide receiver Kyle Ingraham. In the 63-24 win at Ross-Ade Stadium, Ingraham caught 11 passes for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The performance was in the shadow of Boilermaker pass-catcher Taylor Stubblefield's record-setting game. He made 14 catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns, which set the NCAA's all-time receptions record at the time.

