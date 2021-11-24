Jeff Brohm, Tom Allen Show Mutual Respect Ahead of Old Oaken Bucket Game

Despite a fierce rivalry matchup between Purdue and Indiana on the horizon, coaches Jeff Brohm and Tom Allen have showed nothing but respect for each other. The last time the two teams played, the Hoosiers claimed the Old Oaken Bucket with a 44-41 win at Ross-Ade Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rivalry matchups across all sports can often bring out the best, if not the worst, in teams during a clash for bragging rights and other rewards.

When Purdue and Indiana meet on the gridiron at Ross-Ade Stadium this Saturday, the Old Oaken Bucket will be on the line, and the Boilermakers are looking to close out the regular season by getting their hands on it.

"Rivalry games are great, and we're excited to get this one underway," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "It's great not only for our team but our fans and our university. It's something that we want to take a lot of pride in and make sure that not only do we work hard to get the bucket back, but it's the last home game for seniors. We want to make sure they go out on the right note."

Brohm will square off with Indiana coach Tom Allen for the fourth time in their respective coaching tenures. Brohm currently has a 2-1 edge over Allen in the Bucket Game, but it was the Hoosiers that claimed victory the last time out.

Back on Nov. 30, 2019, Indiana walked out of West Lafayette with a 44-41 double-overtime victory. Purdue was unable to exact revenge down in Bloomington last season, with the matchup being canceled twice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was unique, no doubt," Allen said. "Even last year — seems so long ago — leading up to that game, things started going south for both programs with COVID. Then we tried to reschedule it the next week, didn't play it. Ended up not playing the game."

The Boilermakers have been on an upward swing this season, entering the matchup with a 7-4 record. The team secured just its second winning record in five years under Brohm.

Allen and his Hoosiers haven't had as much success. Coming off a season where the program finished second in the Big Ten East behind Ohio State, the team has lost seven straight games entering rivalry week and have a lowly 2-9 record.

Even with fans constantly bantering throughout the season, there is nothing but respect between the coaches and players out on the field.

"We've both had our ups and downs the last few years," Allen said. "I've always respected (Brohm) a lot, reach out to him at different times. They've done a great job this year. I know last year was what it was and different things before that.

"Just has always been somebody that I respect, guys that do things the right way. I think he's one of those guys. He's a tough, hard-nosed guy, works hard, good family guy, respect that."

Brohm and the Boilermakers have reciprocated that respect, they won't let that diminish what the Old Oaken Bucket means in the state of Indiana. Purdue has an opportunity to reclaim it in front of a sold-out crowd come Saturday afternoon.

"Tom is a good person. I've gotten a chance to know him. We've gone against each other every year. He's coached high school football in the state and he's coached at Indiana, so I know he takes a lot of pride in representing himself and his university.

"We're friendly rivals. I always wish the best for him, and I think he cares for his players and wants to win and is a good ambassador for the program. We're looking forward to getting this rivalry back going this week and having a lot of fun playing the game."

