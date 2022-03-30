Purdue Football Pro Day Allows DaMarcus Mitchell to Show Off Size, Athleticism

Defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell was one of nine players to take part in Purdue football's Pro Day on Tuesday. The draft hopeful worked out alongside potential first-round pick George Karlaftis in front of scouts from 30 NFL teams.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — DaMarcus Mitchell didn't get a chance to showcase his abilities at the NFL Combine during the first week of March at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but he solidified himself as a potential draft prospect by working out in front of several NFL Scouts during Purdue football's Pro Day on Tuesday.

Last season, Mitchell appeared in nine games but at times played through injury. He recorded 25 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass deflections. In his final collegiate game, Mitchell had four solo tackles and a sack to help Purdue win the Music City Bowl against Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end has a great mix of size and athleticism, and he put both of those attributes on full display. Mitchell has received feedback from teams at the professional level, and he's a player that may begin to move up some draft boards.

"I don't really know where I stand in the draft as of now, but I know a couple of teams want to draft me," Mitchell said. "They say I'm a great player, I'm going to be a great asset to their team. So I'm just going to continue to work to get through this process."

Mitchell started the Pro Day with an impressive broad jump, leaping a distance of 10 feet and five inches. That mark would have been tied for fourth among all defensive end prospects at the NFL Combine.

He also recorded 17 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press and posted a 34-inch vertical before moving on to agility drills. Mitchell later worked out alongside George Karlaftis, who has cemented himself as one of the top edge defenders in the entire draft.

The two players were teammates for the last two seasons with the Boilermakers after Mitchell joined the program for the 2020 season as a junior college prospect from Southwest Mississippi Community College back.

"I kind of miss working alongside George," Mitchell said. "You look at George, he's a hardcore leader, so having somebody working out alongside you five days out of the week that's pushing you, encouraging you to do better, you can ask for nothing better than that."

Karlaftis, an All-American defensive end who projects as a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, had a simple message for his teammates on Tuesday.

"Just work hard, give it all you got," Karlaftis said. "Really care about what you're doing. Put some heart and some passion into it, and you'll be just fine."

Mitchell did just that, putting forth his best foot with the eyes of scouts from 30 NFL teams in attendance at Purdue's Pro Day. He has been told he would serve as an outside linebacker and a walk-down defensive end at the next level.

But Mitchell doesn't have a preference about his position, so long as he fulfills the goal of playing professional football.

"It don't matter, just put me in the game," Mitchell said.

DAVID BELL SHOWCASES SKILLS AT PURDUE PRO DAY: Wide Receiver David Bell was one of nine players taking part in Purdue football's Pro Day on Tuesday. There were 30 NFL teams in attendance at the event. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!