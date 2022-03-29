Wide Receiver David Bell Showcases Skills at Purdue Football Pro Day

Wide Receiver David Bell was one of nine players taking part in Purdue football's Pro Day on Tuesday. There were 30 NFL teams in attendance at the event.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wide receiver David Bell was one of the names headlining Purdue football's official Pro Day on Tuesday, which gave him another chance to showcase his skills following the NFL Combine back in the first week of March.

Bell, who posted a time of 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis during the combine, looked to improve his time but came up short while running outside in the 40-degree weather.

"I couldn't get it today, but it's God's plan. Just gotta leave it up to him," Bell said. "I know that my film for the last two years has spoken for itself. Hopefully, that really goes into account instead of my 40."

The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher recorded 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns as a junior for the Boilermakers last season. His play was recognized when he garnered first-team All-Big Ten, first-team All-American and Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors.

Bell, who worked out alongside wide receiver Jackson Anthrop, received passes from Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell one last time inside the Mollenkopf Athletic Center. Neither player let a catchable pass fall to the turf.

The native of Indianapolis displayed his silky smooth route running and natural hands in front of scouts, representing all but two organizations across the NFL.

Bell said he wasn't given the opportunity to run many routes during the combine, so he made sure to demonstrate a wide variety during the team's Pro Day. He ran routes from several positions on the field to highlight his versatility as a receiver.

"Obviously I showed that I'm one of, if not the best route runner in this receiver class," Bell said. "And that's just something that I wanted to display. I know once I get on the football field, I'll be able to really show my abilities."

Up next, Bell will take part in the Indianapolis Colts Local Pro Day on April 11 before heading to Chicago to continue his training and prepare for the NFL Draft. The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

