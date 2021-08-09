Purdue Linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki Injured, Carted Off Field During Practice

Semisi Fakasiieiki was carted off the field Monday during Purdue football fall camp. The redshirt fifth-year senior has played appeared in 28 games for the program during his college career.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki, a projected starter on defense, was carted off the practice field after suffering an injury during fall camp Monday.

Fakasiieiki yelled in pain, and after being looked at by medical staff, a cart was called to take him off the field. Although not in full pads, the team was able to wear shoulder pads in addition to their helmets.

"It's tough anytime you have a guy go down, then you're not sure what is going on with him." Purdue co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brad Lambert said after practice. They are going to take him over to the hospital and X-ray him and see exactly what is wrong with him.

"It's always tough, right? I tell the guys all the time, tomorrow isn't guaranteed. He didn't show up here today thinking this might be his last practice. I don't know if it is. But that's the mentality you have to have. You gotta play fast, take advantage of every opportunity to get better."

Fakasiieiki, who is using an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic to return to the team this year, appeared in five games during the 2020 season with one start. He finished the year with six tackles and one tackle for loss.

During his college career, he's appeared in 28 games while tallying 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Fakasiieiki has garnered the respect of his teammates through his experience and leadership in practice.

“I’ve been here four years. This is my senior year, and he was here before me,” Purdue senior Jaylan Alexander said. “I’ve been around him in the same room for years. To see him go down, it hurts me in my soul.”

Losing Fakasiieiki would be a heavy blow to the Purdue defense. Though, the Boilermakers will fill the void with several players who look to contribute during the season.

Several of the linebackers are practicing at multiple positions, and Lambert talked highly of fifth-year senior Kieren Douglas and Auburn transfer OC Brothers. Behind them, he also mentioned sophomore Jacob Wahlberg and redshirt freshmen Clyde Washington and Ben Kreul.

