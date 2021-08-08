Denver Broncos Sign Former Purdue Defensive Tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr.

The Denver Broncos announced the addition of former Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. on Sunday. Neal went undrafted and originally signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2021 NFL Draft.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. has found a new home in the NFL. The Denver Broncos announced Sunday that the team signed Neal and released safety Dedrick Thompson in a corresponding roster move.

Neal, the son of four-time pro bowl fullback Lorenzo Neal, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Boilermakers, Neal appeared in 30 games and recorded 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman is a former All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He'll add depth to the Broncos roster that is currently without Deyon Sizer due to a hamstring injury.

Neal will wear No. 68 for the team.

