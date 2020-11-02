SI.com
Not Much Respect for Purdue from Oddsmakers Heading into Game With Wisconsin

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The oddsmakers apparently aren't too impressed with Purdue's 2-0 start. The Boilermakers are 8.5-point underdogs in Saturday's game with Wisconsin.

That's a bit surprising, considering Wisconsin couldn't play last week because of 22 postitive COVID-19 tests. It's still unclear whether this game will take place, with an answer coming on Tuesday. Still, it might be wise to bet that line early before it changes – or goes away completely.

Here are the lines for all of the Big Ten games, along with game time and TV information, and a breakdown on what the teams have done so far, both on the field and at the betting window.

Michigan at Indiana

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • RECORDS: Michigan (1-1); Indiana (2-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Michigan lost to Michigan State 27-24; Indiana beat Rutgers 37-21.
  • OPENING LINE: Michigan by 3.5 points
  • THE SKINNY: Michigan has been hard to figure, looking great in the rout at Minnesota in the opener but then losing outright to Michigan State as a three-touchdown favorite on Saturday. Indiana is 2-0 and the darlings of college football these days, being ranked No. 13 in both polls. History is winning out on the early point spread, however, because the Hoosiers haven't beaten the Wolverines since 1987.

Nebraska at Northwestern

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Nebraska (0-1); Northwestern (2-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Nebraska did not play, Northwestern beat Iowa 21-20.
  • OPENING LINE: Northwestern by 3.5 points
  • THE SKINNY: The Wildcats are off to a nice start behind Indiana grad transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey, and nearly cracked the Associated Press top-25 poll this week, missing by a spot. They've won and covered twice, including last week as a small underdog at Iowa. Nebraska did not play last week because of Wisconsin's COVIID-19 issues, and lost its opener 52-17 at Ohio State.

Michigan State at Iowa

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • RECORDS: Michigan State (1-1); Iowa (0-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Michigan State beat Michigan 27-24; Iowa lost to Northwestern 21-20.
  • OPENING LINE: Iowa by 6.5 points
  • THE SKINNY: The Spartans have been the hardest Big Ten team to figure out thus far, losing the opener to Rutgers as a 12.5-point favorite, and then winning outright at Michigan as a 22-point underdog last week. That's been stunning, but Iowa's deal thus far has been disappointing. The Hawkeyes are 0-2 despite being slight favorites to both Purdue and Iowa. This will be a tough one to figure.

Purdue at Wisconsin

  • GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ABC
  • RECORDS: Purdue (2-0); Wisconsin (1-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Purdue beat Illinois 31-24; Wisconsin did not play.
  • OPENING LINE: Wisconsin by 8.5 points
  • THE SKINNY: The No. 10-ranked Badgers have 22 positive cases, and are without their top three quarterbacks for the moment, and there is still some doubt this game will be played. A Tuesday update is expected. The Badgers won and covered their opener easily against Illinois. Purdue has won as a slight underdog vs. Iowa and then won but did not cover against Illinois after allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Maryland at Penn State

  • GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Maryland (1-1); Penn State (0-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Maryland beat Minnesota 45-44 in OT; Penn State lost to Ohio State 38-25.
  • OPENING LINE: Penn State by 25.5 points
  • THE SKINNY: Maryland didn't mind being heavy underdogs last week, winning outright at home over Michigan despite being 19-point underdogs. Penn State drew the short straw, starting against Indiana and Ohio State, with two losses and two non-covers, including one as a 6-point favorite in the season-opening loss to Indiana. Penn State beat Maryland 59-0 a year ago and won 38-3 and 66-3 the previous two years.

Minnesota at Illinois

  • GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Minnesota (0-2); Illinois (0-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Minnesota lost to Maryland 45-44 in OT; Illinois lost to Purdue 31-24.
  • OPENING LINE: Minnesota by 9.5 points
  • THE SKINNY: Minnesota has been the league's biggest disappointment so far, losing big as a small underdog at home in the opener with Michigan and then getting beat as a heavy favorite on Friday night at Maryland. Illinois missed 14 players last week because of COVID protocols and lost to Purdue, but covered late with two fourth-quarter touchdowns after falling behind by 21 points. The Illini were routed in the opener at Wisconsin, getting trounced 45-7. These are the two bottom teams in my Big Ten power rankings this week

Rutgers at Ohio State

  • GAMETIME: 7;30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Rutgers (1-1); Ohio State (2-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Rutgers lost to Indiana 37-21; Ohio State beat Penn State 38-25
  • OPENING LINE: Ohio State by 37.5 points
  • THE SKINNY: The No. 3-ranked Buckeyes have won and covered (barely) in their two opening wins thus far, and are huge favorites against Rutgers. The 37.5 points is the highest line in a Big Ten game so far this season. Rutgers is much improved, but has really struggled with Ohio State since joining the Big Ten East. getting outscored 327-48 in six meetings. That's a 54-8 average, and a 46-point margin of victory. 
