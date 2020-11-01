Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 2: A Stunning Order After Ohio State

Through two weeks, we've only got four teams with 2-0 records in the Big Ten. National championship contender Ohio State isn't a surprise, but who would have thought that Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern would be there?

If you did, you're lying!

This is the first time in Big Ten history that those three have all been 2-0 in the league in the same season. That's amazing because, as you know, Big Ten history goes back a long ways. So far so good for those three.

There's been plenty of upsets so far in two weeks, and it's sort of stunning that Iowa and Minnesota are 0-2. And Michigan? Simply a SMH moment.

And what to do with Wisconsin? I dropped them a couple of notches because I do think they need to take some responsibility themselves for having 22 COVID cases and being forced to cancel its game with Nebraska. A forfeit – though many a bit too severe — should have been an option. Everyone else in the league is trying to do it right.

With daily testing, what's gone on at Wisconsin shouldn't have happened. So here's our new order, with changes in most spots. I've also got the Week 3 games listed, with game times and TV information. I aim to please.

Here are the new rankings after Week 2:

1. Ohio State (2-0) *** Last Week: 1

Last week: Beat Penn State 38-25

Beat Penn State 38-25 This week: Rutgers at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Rutgers at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Preseason ranking: No. 1

No. 1 The skinny: Justin Fields has been a pure pleasure to watch these first two weeks. The Ohio State quarterback was 28-for-34 passing in the Buckeyes' big road win, a whopping 82.3 percent, which is actually LESS than a week ago. The Ohio State offense looks very good thus far. The skill positions are well-manned, but that offensive line has really been doing the job so far. Master Teague (23 carries for 110 yards) sure runs hard. A solid No. 1, and it's not even close.

2. Indiana (2-0) *** Last Week: 4

Last week: Beat Rutgers 37-21

Beat Rutgers 37-21 This week: Michigan at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)



Michigan at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1) Preseason ranking: No. 6

No. 6 The skinny: Don't go throwing that homer card at me. Of the remaining 2-0 teams, the Hoosiers have been the most impressive thus far. The defense is forcing turnovers and making huge plays on fourth down, and the offense seems to be finding its stride. A huge challenge next week with Michigan is validate whether this lofty ranking is warranted. Congrats to Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr., who had his first four-touchdown game, three passing and one on the ground.

3. Northwestern (2-0) *** Last Week: 6

Last week: Beat Iowa 21-20

Beat Iowa 21-20 This week: Nebraska at Northwestern, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Nebraska at Northwestern, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Preseason ranking: No. 9

No. 9 The skinny: Peyton Ramsey is the poster boy for showing how much it means to have a veteran quarterback that never panics. After two early turnovers on a botched punt and a running back fumble, Northwestern was in a huge 17-0 hole. But Ramsey, the Indiana graduate transfer, slowly and methodically got the Wildcats back in the game, and the defense did their part, holding Iowa scoreless for the final 38 minutes and forcing three turnovers. The up-and-down Wildcats won the Big Ten West in 2018 but then went 3-9 a year ago. They seem ready to contend for a division title again.

4. Wisconsin (1-0) *** Last Week: 2

Last week: Wisconsin at Nebraska CANCELED

Wisconsin at Nebraska CANCELED This week: Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC) Preseason ranking: No. 2

No. 2 The skinny: The Badgers were forced to pause workouts after a rash of COVID-19 tests, and the game was canceled. With no bye weeks built into the Big Ten's truncated schedule, there was no way around it. Now the big concern is if this weekend's huge game with Purdue can be played. The Badgers' season is certainly fluttering in the wind right now. I do think they're to blame for this getting so bad, which is why I knocked them down a couple of notching. The best ability? Availability.

5. Purdue (2-0) *** Last Week 7

Last week: Beat Illinois 31-24

Beat Illinois 31-24 This week: Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC) Preseason ranking: No. 10

No. 10 The skinny: Purdue is 2-0, and I'm impressed, but the Boilermakers are still my lowest-ranked unbeaten team. That probably wouldn't have been the case had they not let Illinois back in the game late with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. That offense is good. Aiden O'Connell had 371 yards passing and David Bell (122) and Milton Wright (100) both topped 100 yards receiving. And kudos to Zander Horvath, who topped 100 yards rushing as well. I sure hope the Boilers get to play this weekend against Wisconsin, because it very well could be for the Big Ten West title.

6. Michigan (1-1) *** Last Week: 3

Last week: Lost to Michigan State 27-24

Lost to Michigan State 27-24 This week: Michigan at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)



Michigan at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1) Preseason ranking: No. 5

No. 5 The skinny: I wasn't overly impressed with Michigan in the preseason, but changed my mind a bit after that season-opening win over Minnesota. But that was fool's gold obviously, after losing to Michigan State Saturday as a 24-point favorite. It continues to baffle me that Jim Harbaugh can't beat his rivals, even at home. This was an ugly, ugly loss, and they'll have to turn it around this week with a tough call at Bloomington.

7. Penn State (0-2) *** Last Week: 5

Last week: Lost to Ohio State 38-25

Lost to Ohio State 38-25 This week: Maryland at Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Maryland at Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Preseason ranking: No. 3

No. 3 The skinny: Penn State is 0-2, which is shocking, but considering the opposition – the top-two teams in our rankings — it can't be completely unexpected. The passing offense was acceptable, with Sean Clifford passing for 281 yards, but the running game could muster only 44 yards on 27 carries. And the defense? Horrible. Ohio State rolled them for 526 yards. Keeping them this high might be a bit generous, but I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt because of the schedule. I could see them winning their final six games. We'll have to see what their interest level is going forward.

8. Nebraska (0-1) *** Last Week: 10

Last week: Wisconsin at Nebraska, CANCELED

Wisconsin at Nebraska, CANCELED This week: Nebraska at Northwestern, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Nebraska at Northwestern, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Preseason ranking: No. 8

No. 8 The skinny: Nebraska just wants to play football, and it's a shame they couldn't last week, against Wisconsin or any other school they tried to sneak into Lincoln. It's going to be interesting to see how that week off affects them in this tough roadie at Northwestern. Are they ready, or rusty?

9. Iowa (0-2) *** Last Week: 9

Last week: Lost to Northwestern 21-20

Lost to Northwestern 21-20 This week: Michigan State at Iowa, Noon. ET (TV: ESPN)

Michigan State at Iowa, Noon. ET (TV: ESPN) Preseason ranking: No. 7

No. 7 The skinny: Iowa went the final 38 minutes without scoring against Northwestern, and this 0-2 start, considering it came against two unranked Big Ten West opponents, has to be disappointing. Iowa threw the ball 51 times and ran it only 23, which is surprising considering they had an early 17-0 lead thanks to a couple of turnovers. This season could get away from the Hawkeyes in a hurry.

10. Michigan State (1-1) *** Last Week: 12

Last week: Beat Michigan 27-24

Beat Michigan 27-24 This week: Michigan State at Iowa, Noon. ET (TV: ESPN)

Michigan State at Iowa, Noon. ET (TV: ESPN) Preseason ranking: No. 11

No. 11 The skinny: Who saw this coming from Michigan State? They were atrocious in Week 1 in that loss to Rutgers, who had lost 21 straight Big Ten games. And then to turn around as a 24-point underdog and beat your in-state rival? That had to be sweet for first-year coach Mel Tucker. A great game by quarterback Rocky Lombardi, throwing for a career-high 323 yards. That's back-to-back 300-yard games. Loved Ricky White's day, catching 196 yards worth of passes. I probably put have put them ahead of Iowa, but that's weeks loss still weighs heavy, and I'll let them just prove it on the field on Saturday.

11. Rutgers (1-1) *** Last Week: 11

Last week: Lost to Indiana 37-21

Lost to Indiana 37-21 This week: Rutgers at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Rutgers at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Preseason ranking: No. 14

No. 14 The skinny: Rutgers still has a long way to go under Greg Schiano, but they did show a few sparks against Indiana. Turnovers killed them, though, and that 3-0 edge was the difference in the game. The defense is better against interior runs and they'll be more competitive down the road. They'll have their hands full with Ohio State this week.

12. Maryland (1-1) *** Last Week: 14

Last week: Beat Minnesota 45-44 in OT (Friday)

Beat Minnesota 45-44 in OT (Friday) This week: Maryland at Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Maryland at Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Preseason ranking: No. 13

No. 13 The skinny: Talk about another upset that I didn't see coming. Maryland looked so bad in Week 1, but came out blazing against Minnesota and then found a way to win at the end, erasing a 17-point Gophers lead in the fourth quarter. That had to feel good. Maryland's offense went wild, with Taulia Tagavailoa passing for 394 yards and Jake Funk rushing for 216. Probably should be higher, but the Week 1 loss is still burning my eyes.

13. Minnesota (0-2) *** Last Week: 8

Last week: Lost to Maryland 45-44 in OT (Friday)

Lost to Maryland 45-44 in OT (Friday) This week: Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)



Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Preseason ranking: No. 4

No. 4 The skinny: Minnesota got pounded at home by Michigan, and then got shredded for more than 600 yards by a Maryland team that scored three points in its opener. There's no doubt they are the league's most disappointing team thus far, dropping from No. 4 to No. 8 to No. 13. Be interesting to see if they turn it around quickly, are start to pack it in. Guessing the former.

14. Illinois (0-2) *** Last Week: 13