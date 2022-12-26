Purdue Quarterback Brady Allen Announces he Will Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue quarterback Brady Allen, a former four-star recruit out of Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch, Ind., announced Monday that he has made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

He completed just one pass for eight yards in 2022 as a true freshman after joining the program rated as the second-highest quarterback prospect in school history.

"Dear Purdue fans, teammates, coaches, and staff. It's been an awesome experience wearing the black and gold," Allen wrote on social media. "I am thankful for the relationships and memories I've made over the last year. I made a decision to attend Purdue University, and represent our home state over three years ago. It was a decision that I put a lot of time and effort into. A decision that I never swayed from.

"However, sometimes the best plans don't work out, and you have to deviate from them to do what's best for your future. After many thoughts and prayers, I've decided to enter my name in the transfer portal."

During high school, Allen threw for 11,918 yards, which ranks second all-time in the state. He also added 149 touchdowns and was named Indiana 2021 Mr. Football. As a senior, he tallied 4,253 yards passing and 58 touchdowns.

Allen led Gibson Southern to a 2021 3A State Championship, recording five touchdowns and completing 28 passes to set a state championship record.

Purdue starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell announced that he will be opting out of the team's matchup against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, leaving Austin Burton as the starter with Michael Alaimo serving as the backup.

Interim head coach Brian Brohm indicated that Allen would potentially see opportunities to play in the game to end the season.

