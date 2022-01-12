Skip to main content
Purdue Transfer Quarterback Jack Plummer Announces Commitment to University of California

After four years with the Purdue football program, quarterback Jack Plummer announced his commitment to the University of California. He threw for 864 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception this season with the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After spending a total of four seasons with the Purdue football program, quarterback Jack Plummer announced his commitment to the University of California via the transfer portal. 

Plummer entered the portal in late November. He earned the starting quarterback job for the Boilermakers at the start of the 2021 season but was later replaced by fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell. 

In seven games this season, Plummer completed 87 of 127 passes for 864 yards and seven touchdowns. He also didn't throw an interception on the year. 

Plummer started the final three games of the season in 2020, completing 88 of his 124 passes for 938 yards and eight touchdowns. He also started three games in 2019.

Plummer completed 64% of his passes during his career at Purdue while throwing for 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was a four-star recruit out of Gilbert, Arizona, and will have two years of eligibility left.

  • PURDUE RECEIVES VOTES IN FINAL AP POLL: After a win in the Music City Bowl, Purdue football finished the season with a 9-4 record to garner votes in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia took the No. 1 ranking with its National Championship victory over Alabama. CLICK HERE 
  • BOILERMAKERS DEFEAT TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS: Purdue and Tennessee combined for a record-setting Music City Bowl, but the Boilermakers came away with a timely stop to win in overtime. Wide receiver Broc Thompson was named the game's most valuable player after catching seven passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. CLICK HERE.
  • MUSIC CITY BOWL PHOTO GALLERY: Take a scroll through more than 40 photos from the TransPerfect Music City Bowl where the Boilermakers finished off the Tennessee Volunteers in a thrilling game that went into overtime. CLICK HERE

