Photo Gallery: Purdue Wins 2021 Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Purdue Boilermakers finished their season bringing home some Music City hardware after their 48-45 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium.

Take a scroll through 41 photos from inside the stadium and get an up close look at the trophy that will now live in West Lafayette.

2021 Music City Bowl Nissan Stadium Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers plays against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half as the sun sets on the Nashville skyline in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Aidan O'Connell Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) warms ups before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Brohm Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports King Doerue Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) takes the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Purdue Boilermakers band Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers band members play the drum before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Aidan O'Connell Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Jamari Brown Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the first half during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Jamari Brown Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the first half during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Aidan O'Connell Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) scrambles during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Zander Horvath Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports TJ Sheffield Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kamal Hadden (13) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) during the first half in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Prince Boyd Jr. Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Prince Boyd Jr. (93) recovers a fumble by Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Hendon Hooker Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Deion Burks Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (18) catches a pass late in the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Aidan O'Connell Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports TJ Sheffield Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) celebrates after a reception during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Princeton Fant Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Princeton Fant (88) is tackled after a first down during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Purdue Boilermakers cheerleaders Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cheerleaders during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Jackson Anthrop Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) runs as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Warren Burrell (4) chases during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Hayden Ellinger Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Hayden Ellinger (40) tackles Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Deion Burks Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (18) makes a catch over Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kamal Hadden (13) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Aidan O'Connell Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports TJ Sheffield Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) makes a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Ja'Quez Cross Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) breaks up the pass thrown to Purdue Boilermakers running back Ja'Quez Cross (28) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports King Doerue Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Zander Horvath Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports DaMarcus Mitchell Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (15) celebrates the strip of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports DaMarcus Mitchell Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (15) strips Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Sampson James Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Sampson James (24) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Jackson Anthrop Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) makes a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Zander Horvath Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) drags Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Aidan O'Connell Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports TJ Sheffield Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kamal Hadden (13) during the second half in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Mitchell Fineran Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Mitchell Fineran (24) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime to beat the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Jaylan Alexander Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jaylan Alexander (36) celebrates with the championship trophy after an overtime win against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Broc Thompson Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) celebrates after being named the MVP following an overtime win against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Brohm Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm celebrates the win during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Brohm Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm hoist the bowl trophy against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Broc Thompson Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) receives the MVP trophy against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports 2021 Music City Bowl champions Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers players celebrate after an overtime win against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Lawrence Johnson USA Today Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrates with the championship trophy after a win against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

