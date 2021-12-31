Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Photo Gallery: Purdue Wins 2021 Music City Bowl
    Publish date:

    Take a scroll through more than 40 photos from the TransPerfect Music City Bowl where the Boilermakers finished off the Tennessee Volunteers in a thrilling game that went into overtime.
    Author:

    USA Today

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Purdue Boilermakers finished their season bringing home some Music City hardware after their 48-45 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium.

    Take a scroll through 41 photos from inside the stadium and get an up close look at the trophy that will now live in West Lafayette.

    2021 Music City Bowl

    Nissan Stadium

    USATSI_17431320

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers plays against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half as the sun sets on the Nashville skyline in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Aidan O'Connell

    USATSI_17430185

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) warms ups before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Jeff Brohm

    USATSI_17430200

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    King Doerue

    USATSI_17430201

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) takes the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Purdue Boilermakers band

    USATSI_17430202

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers band members play the drum before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Aidan O'Connell

    USATSI_17430539

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Jamari Brown

    USATSI_17430542

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the first half during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Jamari Brown

    USATSI_17430549

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the first half during the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Aidan O'Connell

    USATSI_17430553

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) scrambles during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Zander Horvath

    USATSI_17430879

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    TJ Sheffield

    USATSI_17430880

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kamal Hadden (13) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) during the first half in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Prince Boyd Jr.

    USATSI_17430882

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Prince Boyd Jr. (93) recovers a fumble by Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Hendon Hooker

    USATSI_17430887

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Deion Burks

    USATSI_17430889

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (18) catches a pass late in the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Aidan O'Connell

    USATSI_17430893

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    TJ Sheffield

    USATSI_17430895

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) celebrates after a reception during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Princeton Fant

    USATSI_17430896

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Princeton Fant (88) is tackled after a first down during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Purdue Boilermakers cheerleaders

    USATSI_17430899

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cheerleaders during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Jackson Anthrop

    USATSI_17430954

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) runs as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Warren Burrell (4) chases during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Hayden Ellinger

    USATSI_17430958

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Hayden Ellinger (40) tackles Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Deion Burks

    USATSI_17430961

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (18) makes a catch over Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kamal Hadden (13) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Aidan O'Connell

    USATSI_17430963

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    TJ Sheffield

    USATSI_17430980

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) makes a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Ja'Quez Cross

    USATSI_17430990

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) breaks up the pass thrown to Purdue Boilermakers running back Ja'Quez Cross (28) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    King Doerue

    USATSI_17430998

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Zander Horvath

    USATSI_17430999

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    DaMarcus Mitchell

    USATSI_17431002

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (15) celebrates the strip of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    DaMarcus Mitchell

    USATSI_17431003

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (15) strips Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Sampson James

    USATSI_17431009

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Sampson James (24) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Jackson Anthrop

    USATSI_17431012

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) makes a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Zander Horvath

    USATSI_17431014

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) drags Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Aidan O'Connell

    USATSI_17431231

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    TJ Sheffield

    USATSI_17431232

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kamal Hadden (13) during the second half in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Mitchell Fineran

    USATSI_17431668

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Mitchell Fineran (24) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime to beat the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Jaylan Alexander

    USATSI_17431669

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jaylan Alexander (36) celebrates with the championship trophy after an overtime win against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Broc Thompson

    USATSI_17431672

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) celebrates after being named the MVP following an overtime win against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Jeff Brohm

    USATSI_17431679

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm celebrates the win during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Jeff Brohm

    USATSI_17431682

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm hoist the bowl trophy against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    Broc Thompson

    USATSI_17431685

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) receives the MVP trophy against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

    2021 Music City Bowl champions

    USATSI_17431771

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers players celebrate after an overtime win against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Lawrence Johnson

    Lawrence Johnson celebrates with the Music City Bowl trophy.

    Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrates with the championship trophy after a win against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2021 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    • BOILERMAKERS DEFEAT TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS: Purdue and Tennessee combined for a record-setting Music City Bowl, but the Boilermakers came away with a timely stop to win in overtime. Wide receiver Broc Thompson was named the game's most valuable player after catching seven passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. CLICK HERE. 
    • MUSIC CITY BOWL LIVE BLOG: Purdue and Tennessee will square off in the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Boilermakers are searching for their first nine-win season since 2003, so follow along with live updates, news and analysis in our live blog. CLICK HERE. 
    • HOW TO WATCH MUSIC CITY BOWL: Purdue and Tennessee are scheduled to kick off the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET inside Nissan stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be aired on ESPN. CLICK HERE. 
    • PURDUE DEFENSE GEARING UP FOR FAST-PACED TENNESSEE OFFENSE: Purdue's defense faces a fast-paced Tennessee offense that ranks eighth in the country in points per game this season in the Music City Bowl on Thursday. The Volunteers lead the nation with an average of more than 14 points scored in the first quarter. CLICK HERE

