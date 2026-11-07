Quotes That Matter From Purdue's Barry Odom Following 'Most Difficult' Loss to Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Losing is never easy, but Purdue head coach Barry Odom might have been the most frustrated he's been all season following the Boilermakers' 34-29 loss to Maryland on Homecoming. It was a game that slipped through their fingers and essentially ended any hope of a spot in the postseason.

Purdue scored just one touchdown in its six red zone trips. The Boilermakers gave up four explosive plays, three resulting in touchdowns for the Terrapins. Those issues arose against a team that hasn't won a Big Ten game and hadn't scored 34 points against a conference foe since 2023.

Here are a few key quotes from Odom following one of the most frustrating losses he's experienced during his first two seasons at Purdue.

Oct 31, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are staff changes on the horizon?

After losing three straight games and the same issues continuing to surface on both sides of the football, it's fair to ask whether or not Odom intends to make any staff changes with just three games left.

He may decide to make a change, but he's not going to reveal that information publicly right now.

"I've never been one to comment on that a lot publicly," Odom said. "No. 1, starting with the head coach and going all the way down, we have to do a better job. Whatever we have done, it hasn't resulted in [wins] as quickly as we all wanted. How do we fix that?

"I do think we have good coaches. I think guys are working really hard. But, when you play the way that we have, not nearly consistent enough to play winning ball. I expect more, and I know everybody does."

Toughest loss in two seasons at Purdue

Odom was asked directly if Saturday's loss to Maryland was the most difficult he's experienced since taking over in West Lafayette last season. He thought hard about it for a few moments, then confirmed that it was.

Purdue moved the ball down the field throughout the game, but only scored one touchdown on six trips into the red zone. The defense played well for 30 minutes, but failed to make tackles and gave up several big plays in the second half.

"Devastating loss. That probably doesn't even put it into the right words how tough it is for everyone," Odom said.

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In Odom's two seasons, Purdue has suffered some tough losses. The Boilermakers had chances to get wins in 2025 against USC, Minnesota and Rutgers. This year, they've squandered chances against Wake Forest, Washington, and now Maryland.

Because of what was at stake on Saturday — and the caliber of opponent — it's easy to see why this game stood out.

Failing to play complementary football

Odom harped on Purdue's inability to play complementary football throughout his presser on Saturday afternoon. The Boilers had moments during the game when it played well on both sides, but it never came together.

"You can't play as well as we did early on defense and then, all of a sudden, you give up four explosive plays for touchdowns. You'll never win games doing that," Odom said. "And then offensively, you get into the red zone, and you have to score touchdowns. Those two areas were the biggest frustrations.

"It keeps showing up. We're responsible for getting that part fixed, and we haven't. I know how frustrating that can be."

Despite falling to 3-6 this season and dropping a third straight game to a winless Big Ten opponent, Odom believes the preparation and game plans are sound. Putting it all together for 60 minutes is still a problem.

"Have we prepared well? I do think that. Do we have a good plan schematically going into the game? I do think that," Odom said. "We are missing that component. In my 27 years of coaching, it's maybe my biggest frustration. Because we've always been able to fix that — whatever that area is — and we haven't gotten that done."

Frustrating offensive drives

An interesting comment from Odom was that there were frustrating conversations had over the headset among the offensive staff. Again, the Boilers were moving the ball down the field, but seemingly ran into a brick wall every time they entered the red zone.

"With the offensive staff, there were frustrations on the headsets when we got down into the red area and weren't able to capitalize," Odom said. "Not great, overall."

What makes that even more frustrating? Maryland entered the game allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 79% of their red zone trips. That was the worst mark in the Big Ten entering Saturday's game.

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