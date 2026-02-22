Rondale Moore, Former Purdue Football Star, Dies at 25

This story has been updated from its original format as new information has been released.

Rondale Moore, a former Purdue football standout and NFL receiver, has died, according to multiple reporters. He was 25.

Ahmad Hicks of FOX 9 in Minnesota is one of multiple outlets to report the news on Saturday.

An investigation is underway, according to an updated report.

Moore was a standout on the Purdue football team from 2018 through 2020. After three seasons in West Lafayette, the star wide receiver was selected in the second round of teh 2021 NFL Draft.

Moore burst onto the college football scene as a freshman in 2018. He finished his rookie season at Purdue with a Big Ten-best 1,258 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. He also accounted for 662 kickoff return yards, 213 rushing yards and 82 punt return yards.

At the conclusion of his freshman season with the Boilermakers, Moore was named the 2018 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the Big Ten Receiver over the Year. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American.

Former Purdue and current Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore from 2018 through 2020 in West Lafayette, released a statement on social media.

"Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge," Brohm wrote. "Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much."

Moore had played for the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings during his NFL career.

Moore was one of Purdue's all-time greats

Moore was one of the best players to ever put on a Purdue uniform. He was an electric playmaker and was often the best player on the field, regardless of opponent.

In his first collegiate football game, Moore dazzled the crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium with his play. He accounted for 125 kickoff return yards, 109 receiving yards and 79 rushing yards, scoring two total touchdowns against Northwestern. It was the first demonstration of Moore's pure athletic ability.

What Purdue fans remember most, though, was the night he had on Oct. 20, 2018, in the Boilermakers' upset win over No. 2 Ohio State. Moore finished that game with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions, leading the Boilermakers to a 49-20 win over the Buckeyes.

Moore ended his career at Purdue with 3,094 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns. He will forever be remembered as one of the all-time greats to ever step on the field for the Boilermakers.

