Update on Purdue QB Ryan Browne Ahead of Rutgers Game
Ryan Browne will be Purdue's starting quarterback against Rutgers, according to a report from Tom Dienhart of Gold & Black Illustrated. The news was reported on Monday morning, shortly after the availability report was released for Saturday's Homecoming game.
Saturday morning, the availability report was released for Saturday's game between Purdue (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) and Rutgers (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten). Browne's name was not included under "out" or "questionable." Dienhart then confirmed that Browne will be the starter.
Browne was injured Purdue's 19-0 loss to Northwestern in Evanston last weekend. He suffered the injury on the first play of the second half, appearing to favor his shoulder. The quarterback did not play the rest of the game and Malachi Singleton took the snaps for the remainder of the game.
During his Monday press conference, head coach Barry Odom said that, at the time, Browne would be considered "doubtful" for this weekend's Homecoming game against Rutgers. That would have likely pushed Singleton into the starting role.
Browne has thrown for 1,572 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions through Purdue's first seven games. He has also rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns.
Both Purdue and Rutgers enter Saturday's game winless in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are searching for their first conference victory since 2023.
Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Purdue's availability report vs. Rutgers
Only three Boilermakers were listed as "out" for Purdue's game against Rutgers. The Boilermakers will be without key defensive back Myles Slusher, who had been playing extremely well in recent weeks.
Slusher has accounted for 46 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble this season. He also has two tackles for loss and a sack for the Boilermakers.
Purdue will also be without wide receiver Chauncey Magwood and tight end George Burhenn. Magwood has not played this season, and Burhenn has not played since Purdue's 56-30 loss to Notre Dame. Defensive lineman TJ Lindsey and wide receiver Jalil Hall are both out for the year.
Wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette, who hasn't set foot on the field for the Boilers yet this season, is listed as questionable. In 2024, he had 11 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns at Purdue.
