VIDEO: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm's Final Thoughts Before Road Matchup With Syracuse

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football faces its first road matchup of the season when it travels to play Syracuse on Saturday. Following a 56-0 rout of Indiana State last Saturday, the team is looking for its second straight nonconference win of the 2022 season.

Head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday afternoon ahead of the game to give his final thoughts on the team's week of practice. You can see the entire interview in the video attached to this article.

"Well, I think we spent the whole week preparing for going into a hostile, loud environment. That's all we can do," Brohm said. "So we've had the loud music, we've had to work different ways to communicate cadences and signal and things like that so we're up to speed."

When the Boilermakers face off against the Orange, it will mark the second of three nonconference games before returning to Big Ten play on Oct. 1 against Minnesota. Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at noon p.m. ET.

This will be just the second meeting between Purdue and Syracuse. The Boilermakers claimed the only victory in the series with a 51-0 win on Sept. 5, 2004, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

"Really, we've gotta concentrate and the little things can't beat us," Brohm said. "A lot of times noise — the crowd — beating into the game, momentum shifts can affect it. We have to win that battle in order to have a chance to win."