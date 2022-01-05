Wake Forest Football Announces Addition of Brad Lambert to Coaching Staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After just one season with the Purdue football program, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brad Lambert is headed to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to join the coaching staff at Wake Forest.

Lambert will serve as the defensive coordinator under head coach Dave Clawson. The Demon Deacons posted an 11-3 overall record this season, including a 38-10 victory over Rutgers in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

"Brad Lambert is an extremely accomplished coach and has a long track record of helping young men achieve great success on and off the field throughout his career," Clawson said in a release. "With his experience as a head coach and leading some of the top defensive units in the country, he will come to Winston-Salem and make an immediate impact on our program. His background at Wake Forest will help him hit the ground running as he builds great relationships with our players and gets on the recruiting trail."

Lambert, alongside co-defensive coordinators Ron English and Mark Hagen, helped lead the Boilermakers to their first nine-win season since 2003. The defense allowed just 22.4 points per game, good for 34th in the nation.

Prior to joining Purdue, Lambert spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator, linebackers and safeties coach at Marshall. He also served as the head coach at Charlotte for eight years, where he led the transition from a Football Championship Subdivision Independent program to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015.

Lambert was part of Wake Forest's football program for 10 years, from 2001-10, serving the final three seasons of his tenure as the team's defensive coordinator. He worked with Demon Deacons' linebackers for his first nine seasons and with the secondary for his final year.

Prior to Wake Forest, Lambert had stints at Marshall and Georgia and was a graduate assistant at Oklahoma.

"Wake Forest is a special place and I am fired up to return to Winston-Salem and build off the sustained success Coach Clawson, his staff and the student-athletes have achieved," Lambert said in a release. "I want to thank our players at Purdue for all their hard work and dedication over the past year and Coach Jeff Brohm for giving our family a chance to join the Boilermaker community. I look forward to getting to know our players and hitting the ground running this spring."

