Former Purdue Star Zach Edey Explains Traits That Make Braden Smith Elite Passer
Braden Smith is on the verge of history. After another eight-assist performance in Tuesday's game against Michigan State, the junior guard is now just eight assists away from becoming the all-time leader in Purdue history. All this with one full year of eligibility still remaining at the college level.
Smith has been an elite guard since the moment he stepped on Purdue's campus in 2022. Perhaps nobody knows that better than former Boilermaker superstar and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, who shared a court with the guard for two seasons.
Edey, who was back in Indiana on Thursday as the Memphis Grizzlies prepared for their NBA matchup against the Indiana Pacers, was asked what made Smith such an elite passer.
"His willingness to pass and I say his vision, being able to see passes, being able to see little windows, see little bounce-pass windows, he's going to hit you right on target, he's going to make a good pass. I think that's underrated," Edey said in a video posted by The Indianapolis Star. "A lot of people can make the pass, but not a lot of people can make that pass accurately and in a pocket like he does. It's special what he does."
When they were on the floor together, Smith and Edey were an unstoppable tandem. The guard was one of the best passers in the Big Ten and the 7-foot-4 center was able to finish at a 62% clip. The tandem was nearly unstoppable, especially during the 2023-24 campaign.
Though Edey is no longer in West Lafayette, Smith's production hasn't slowed down. In fact, it's actually increased.
Smith is having a Big Ten Player of the Year-type season in West Lafayette, averaging 16.1 points, 8.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He was one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award (best point guard) and named to the midseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy (best college basketball player).
On Sunday, Smith will have a crack at program history. If he gets seven assists against the Hoosiers, he will tie Bruce Parkinson's all-time record, which currently sits at 690 assists. With eight dimes in Bloomington, the guard will be at 691 and own the record by himself.
Will we see Smith permanently etch his name in Purdue's record books on Sunday in Bloomington? In the Boilermakers' victory over the Hoosiers in West Lafayette on Jan. 31, he ended the game with seven assists.
Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Smith will soon be atop Purdue's assist leaderboard. And with one year of eligibility remaining, he could set a bar that's almost impossible to reach.
