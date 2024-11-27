How to Watch No. 13 Purdue vs. North Carolina State in Rady Children's Invitational
Who doesn't love a little college basketball with their pumpkin pie and coffee after a full Thanksgiving meal? On Thursday, No. 13 Purdue will take part in the Rady Children's Invitational, taking on North Carolina State in the first game of the multi-team event.
The Thanksgiving Day contest is a rematch of last year's semifinal game in the Final Four. The Boilermakers defeated the Wolfpack 63-50 to reach the National Championship Game.
Here's everything you need to know as the two teams prepare for a rematch on Thursday in San Diego.
How to watch No. 13 Purdue vs. North Carolina State
- Who: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (5-1, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-0, 0-0 in ACC)
- What: Rady Children's Invitational — Game 1
- When: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. ET (Thanksgiving Day).
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, Calif. (4,000).
- TV: Fox Sports 1.
- TV Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE; Sirius XM channel 119 or 195.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- North Carolina State's 2023-24 season: North Carolina State ended last season with a 26-15 record, which included a 9-11 mark in ACC play. Although the Wolfpack finished 10th in the ACC standings, they made a remarkable run in March, winning the ACC Tournament and clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina State reached the Final Four after a surprising March Madness run.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (452-204).
- North Carolina State coach: Kevin Keatts, 8th season at North Carolina State (144-94).
- Series history: North Carolina State leads the all-time series 4-3. Purdue has won each of the last three meetings (2014, 2021 and 2024).
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 13; North Carolina State is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 12; North Carolina State is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 14; North Carolina State is ranked No. 55.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 3; North Carolina State is ranked No. 63.
North Carolina State Wolfpack 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Jayden Taylor (13.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.4 spg); Ben Middlebrooks (11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 bpg); Michael O'Connell (6.8 ppg, 4.6 apg); Breon Pass (6.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): DJ Horn (16.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 apg); DJ Burns (12.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.9 apg); Casey Morsell (11.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Mohamed Diarra (6.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Marcus Hill (13.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg); Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (11.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Dontrez Styles (9.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.6 bpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (12.2 ppg, 9.3 apg, 5.3 rpg); Flether Loyer (14.5 ppg, 2.2 apg, 61.9% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Myles Colvin (6.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Cam Heide (6.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg); CJ Cox (5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, likely out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Kevin Keatts, North Carolina State: Keatts is in his eighth season at North Carolina State, taking over the program ahead of the 2017-18 season. He's led the Wolfpack to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a pair of NIT trips during his first seven years in Raleigh. Last year was N.C. State's best run in the postseason under Keatts, reaching the Final Four after winning the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack have reached the 20-win mark five times under Keatts and have had a losing record in just one season. Prior to taking the job at North Carolina State, Keatts was the head coach at UNC-Wilmington for three years (2014-17). He posted a 72-28 record, winning three Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) regular season titles and two CAA Tournament championships. Before becoming a head coach, Keatts had stops at Marshall (2001-03), Louisville (2011-14) as an assistant coach.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
