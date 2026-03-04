Purdue's Injury Status vs. Oregon in 1st Round of Big Ten Women's Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue will be without senior leader Madison Layden-Zay for the team's Big Ten Tournament game against Oregon on Wednesday night. The senior guard was listed as out on the conference's availability report, released just hours prior to tipoff.

Layden-Zay suffered a knee injury in Purdue's 72-57 win over Rutgers on Feb. 14 at Mackey Arena. The injury occurred late in the game and she had to be carried off the floor. Althoug there was no ligament damage, the senior has been unable to play since sustaining te injury.

Layden-Zay has missed each of Purdue's last four games. Wednesday night will be the fifth straight game in which she must help her team from the sideline.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Madison Layden (33) drives to the basket | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Layden-Zay has averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high 3.3 assists per game. She was also a 35.2% three-point shooter.

Although head coach Katie Gearlds was somewhat optimistic about a potential return for her senior, it doesn't seem likely at this stage in the season.

Purdue does not have any other players listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Oregon. The Boilermakers and Ducks are scheduled to tipoff at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock.

Madison Layden-Zay's senior season

Purdue Boilermakers guard Madison Layden-Zay shoots the ball. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After sitting out last year, Layden-Zay opted to return to Purdue for her final year of eligibility. She provided the Boilermakers with perimeter shooting and senior leadership on a team that lacked both in the offseason.

Upon her return, Layden-Zay became the program's all-time leader in three-pointers made, passing Karissa McLaughlin for the top spot. The previous record was set at 244 made triples, and Layden-Zay has connected on 262.

Layden-Zay broke the record in impressive fashion, leading Purdue to 78-72 upset win over then-No. 23 Washington.

Additionally, Layden-Zay helped Purdue get a win over Indiana earlier this year, the program's first win over its in-state rival since 2019. It was the first time the senior had ever enjoyed a victory over the Hoosiers.

Purdue defeated Indiana 80-69. Layden-Zay ended the contest with 12 points, six assists and four rebounds in the win. As a result, the Boilermakers were able to bring the Barn Burner Trophy back to West Lafayette.

Layden-Zay will end her career at Purdue with more than 1,200 points, 500 rebounds, 350 assists and 200 steals.

