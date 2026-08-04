Top Target Reportedly Emerges for Purdue's Athletic Director Search

Purdue's search for a new athletic director may soon be completed. According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the school is zeroing in on current Rice AD Tommy McClelland.

McClelland has been the athletic director at Rice since 2023 and was the deputy AD at Vanderbilt from 2020 through 2023. He was also served as the athletic director at McNeese State (2007-13) and Louisiana Tech (2013-20).

Current Purdue AD Mike Bobinski announced in January that he plans to retire from his position at the end of the calendar year. His last day will be Dec. 31, 2026. He served as the school's AD for 10 years, taking the job in 2016.

Sources: Rice AD Tommy McClelland has emerged as the target of the Purdue athletic director search, which is expected to culminate this week. McClelland brings 18 years as a sitting athletic director and spent nearly four years at Vanderbilt as the football sport administrator. pic.twitter.com/8yrvJw1JGN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 3, 2026

McClelland would bring nearly two decades of administrative experience in college athletics to Purdue. That is an appealing quality in West Lafayette, as the athletic department attempts to navigate the new landscape.

What is also appealing about McClelland's candidacy is that he has a background in college football. He attended Northwestern State from 2000-04, where he was a long snapper on the football team and a javelin thrower for the track and field squad.

It's no secret that Purdue has struggled mightily on the football field in recent years. Since Jeff Brohm left for Louisville following the 2022 season, the Boilermakers own a 7-29 record. They haven't won a single Big Ten game in two years and are picked to finish last in the conference again in 2026.

The search to find a new AD has gone quickly, which is exactly what Purdue wants. With the football season kicking off on Sept. 4, the school wants the new leader selected to oversee the entire season to properly evaluate what the program needs to be successful moving forward.

Barry Odom talks about Purdue's needs

Purdue Football head coach Barry Odom speaks during Big Ten Media Days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether McClelland is Purdue's athletic director or not, head football coach Barry Odom made it clear that the administration needs to continue to be aggressive in fundraising moving forward. That's the best way to help the Boilermakers find long-term success on the field.

"We need to be innovative and aggressive in bringing in revenue," Odom said in a video posted by GoldandBlack.com. "Especially in regard to funds available on top of what the revenue share cap is, and how important that is. The ability to attract long-term deals for our football program and our university and our athletic department.

"Purdue is built on innovation; let's be really innovative and find ways to get that in our favor."

With football driving revenue for all sports, it's critical that Purdue find the proper formula to get things headed back in the right direction. It will be the top priority for the school's next athletic director.

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