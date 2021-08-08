Former Purdue Star Annie Drews, USA Volleyball Wins Gold Medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Annie Drews helped the U.S. women's volleyball team secure its first ever gold medal in the Olympics. The team defeated Brazil in straight sets, and Drews contributed 14 kills alongside one block.

The U.S. women's volleyball team claimed its first gold medal Sunday after defeating Brazil in straight sets at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Former Purdue volleyball player Annie Drews, who led the team in scoring during the team's semifinal match against Serbia, contributed 14 kills and one block in the victory. The U.S. was 46-of-97 on attacks and recorded eight blocks in the 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) win.

The team was led by three-time Olympian Jordan Larson, who scored the final kill on match point to claim the gold medal. Drews, Larson and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley combined for 41 points.

Drews is the first Purdue athlete to win gold since 2012, when former Boilermaker David Boudia won the 10-meter platform diving event in London.

In both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, the U.S. earned silver medals after being defeated by Brazil. Now, U.S. coach Karch Kiraly joins Lang Ping of China as the second person to win gold as a volleyball player and as a coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and 1988. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

