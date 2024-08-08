How to Watch Former Purdue Star Annie Drews, USA Volleyball in Gold Medal Match
Former Purdue volleyball star Annie Drews will have a chance to add another Olympic gold medal to her list of achievements. The United States has reached the gold medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where it will play Italy.
Drews has been dominant on the court, leading the team in kills and points through five matches. She recorded 12 kills in the quarterfinal round against Poland and 15 more in the semifinal victory over Brazil.
The United States got off to a rocky start, falling 3-2 (20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 13-15) to China in the first game. Team USA hasn't faltered since, winning four straight matches to reach the gold medal match.
Here's how you can watch Drews and the United States against Italy in the gold medal match on Sunday.
How to watch Team USA Volleyball
- What: 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match
- Who: United States (4-1) vs. Italy (5-0)
- When: Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 a.m. ET
- Where: South Paris Arena No. 1 (Paris, France)
- TV: NBC
- Stream: Peacock, NBC app or NBCOlympics.com
USA's path to the gold medal match
Pool A
- July 29: USA lost to China 3-2 (20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 13-15)
- July 31: USA def. Serbia 3-2 (25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 14-25, 17-15)
- Aug. 4: USA def. France 3-0 (29-27, 29-27, 25-20)
The United States finished pool play with a 2-1 record and accumulated six points, advancing to the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinal match
- Aug. 6: USA def. Poland 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20)
Semifinal match
- Aug. 8: USA def. Brazil 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11)
Italy's path to the gold medal match
Pool C
- July 28: Italy def. Dominican Republic 3-1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18)
- Aug. 1: Italy def. Netherlands 3-0 (29-27, 25-18, 25-19)
- Aug. 4: Italy def. Turkey 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21)
Italy finished pool play with a 3-0 record and accumulated nine points, advancing to the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinals
- Aug. 6: Italy def. Serbia 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-20)
Semifinals
- Aug. 8: Italy def. Turkey 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)
Annie Drews Shines in Paris
Drews played at Purdue from 2012-15, where she was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and an AVCA second-team All-American in 2015. She's made the Boilermakers proud during her time in Paris.
Through USA's first five matches, Drews leads the team kills, piling up 83 through the semifinal round. She's also totaled a team-high 91 points, guiding the squad to the gold medal match on Sunday.
Drews' began the Olympics in impressive fashion, accounting for 29 points with 26 kills. She has totaled at least 12 kills in all five matches.
"The long arm of America’s Annie Drews continues to lead the squad in kills and points in each match at the Paris Olympics," Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell wrote on Aug. 4. "Keep swinging high and hard!"
Shondell also tweeted, "So blessed to have coached Annie Drews."
The former Boilermaker has been a shining star in Paris, but she's not the only player from the Big Ten who has helped guide the United States to the gold medal match. Nine former players from Big Ten schools are on the Olympic roster:
- Micha Hancock, Penn State
- Jordyn Poulter, Illinois
- Justine Wong-Orantes, Nebraska
- Lauren Carlini, Wisconsin
- Jordan Larson, Nebraska
- Annie Drews, Purdue
- Haleigh Washington, Penn State
- Dana Rettke, Wisconsin
- Kelsey Robinson Cook, Nebraska
If Team USA defeats Italy, it will give Drews her second gold medal in the Olympics, also winning at the Tokyo Games in 2021.