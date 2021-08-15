Former Purdue Golfer Tyler Duncan in Contention in Final Event of PGA Tour Season

Spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs are on the line on Sunday in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., and Tyler Duncan is near the top of the leaderboard, looking to punch his ticket to the playoffs.

Former Purdue golfer Tyler Duncan shot a 1-under-par 69 on Saturday and is tied for ninth in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season.

There's a lot at stake for Duncan, who's trying to finish in the top 125 in the Tour's FedEx Cup standings so he can qualify for the three-round playoffs that start next week.

Because of impending inclement weather in the Greensboro area, Sunday's tee times have been moved up to beat the storms. The leaders will tee off in the final group at 9:12 a.m. ET. Duncan goes at 8:28, and will be playing with Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris.

Duncan came into the event ranked No. 164 in the FedEx Cup standings. He's played in 32 events this year, His best finish all year has been a tie for 11th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The 2012 Purdue grad shot 62 on Friday to get into the mix in the Wyndham. He's going to need at least a top-three finish on Sunday to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Duncan, a Columbus, Ind., native, has been on the PGA Tour since 2018. He has won tour victory, in 2019.

8:39 a.m. ET – Hudson Swafford (-10), Kevin Streelman (-10), Justin Rose (-10)

