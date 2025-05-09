Purdue Blasts Ohio State, Has Date With Michigan in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cinderella is alive and well, but she traded in her pumpkin-shaped carriage for a steam-powered locomotive. Instead of the powder-blue dress, she's draped in black-and-gold ... and she's spoiling the Big Ten Softball Tournament party.
No. 12 seed Purdue pulled off another upset on Thursday night, defeating No. 4 seed Ohio State 14-6 at Bittinger Stadium, setting up a date in the semifinal round against No. 8 seed Michigan.
Despite the eight-run difference, Thursday night's effort was not a dominant start-to-finish performance. The Boilermakers got off to a rocky start in the quarterfinal round.
The Buckeyes were equipped with heavy bats and big swings in the first inning. Kaitlyn Farley got the party started with the first RBI of the night, but Reagan Milliken's three-run blast broke the game open early, putting Ohio State up 4-0.
Ohio State's early success at the plate forced Purdue coach Magali Frezzotti to make a pitching change, pulling starter Madi Elish after recording just two outs. The Boilers then went with Kendall Klochack, who was tasked with disarming the Buckeyes' heavy artillery.
It was a move that might have saved the game.
Klochack came in and immediately struck out her first batter, Skylar Limon, to get Purdue out of the inning. She would remain nearly perfect for a majority of the game, keeping Ohio State from crossing home plate for the next two innings.
With Ohio State still leading by four runs and Purdue's offense struggling to find a rhythm, it found a spark in the top of the fourth inning. Delaney Reefe got a lead-off single to begin the inning. Sage Scarmardo followed with a walk, putting runners at first and second base.
The Boilers cashed in their first run of the night off an RBI single from Alivia Meeks, providing a glimmer of hope. Little did Ohio State pitcher Lorin Boutte know that the floodgates were beginning to open in West Lafayette.
An error from Catcher Hailey Lang on a throw to second base resulted in another run for Purdue. Kyndall Bailey then got her first hit of the Big Ten Tournament, a two-run double to left center to tie the game at 4-4.
All of the momentum shifted into the Purdue dugout.
Klochack pitched another scoreless inning, keeping the game tied for Julia Gossett — the hero from Purdue's 4-2 win over No. 5 seed Northwestern on Wednesday — to give the Boilers their first lead.
Gossett hit her third home run of the tournament to push Purdue ahead 5-4 in the fifth inning. The Buckeyes would make a pitching change, switching from Boutte to Kennedy Kay, but it didn't matter. The Boilers added two more runs and took a 7-4 lead.
Ohio State failed to find any success with Kolchack in the circle, not getting another hit until the sixth inning. Still, the Buckeyes weren't able to cash in and trailed by three entering the final inning.
That's when Purdue decided to call game.
Anchored by a three-run triple from Maura Condon, the Boilers put up seven runs in the seventh inning, busting the game wide open and taking a 14-4 advantage in the final half-inning. Ohio State would get two runs back, but the Buckeyes' fate had already been sealed.
Plenty will be said about the performance from Purdue's offense, and rightfully so. Putting up 14 runs in a four-inning stretch is not an easy accomplishment. But it was Klochack's pitching that kept the Boilermakers within striking distance.
The senior pitcher finished the night pitching 6.1 innings, giving up three hits and two runs. She struck out eight batters and walked just one. Two of those hits, by the way, were home runs in the seventh inning after the game was essentially decided.
For Purdue's offense, it was a distribution of wealth. Condon ended the night with a team-high three RBI, with Bailey, Meeks and Kylie Franks each adding two. Gossett and Reefe both had one RBI.
With wins over Northwestern and Ohio State, Purdue now finds itself one win away from the Championship Game of the Big Ten Softball Tournament. Not too shabby for a team that squeaked into the field as a 12 seed.
Friday night's clash between Purdue and Michigan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network. Can Cinderella pause the clock on her midnight curfew for another night?
