Purdue Softball's Moriah Polar Ends Regular Season as NCAA Leader in Two Categories

There's a reason why Purdue outfielder Moriah Polar is among 25 finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year award. The junior ended the regular season as the nation's leader in two major statistical categories.

Polar finished the regular season as the nation's leader in hits (99) and batting average (.556). She has nine more hits than anyone else in the country through the regular season. Additionally, the junior outfielder ranks seventh in on-base percentage (.579) and is tied for 11th in stolen bases 31.

Polar's 31 stolen bases were the most in the Big Ten in regular season play, leading the conference in three different statistical categories for the year.

MORIAH POLAR WALK-OFF HOMER 🤩🤩👏



BOILERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/VU6dwk0u5b — Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) March 11, 2026

This season, Polar has played in all 53 games for the Boilermakers, making 52 starts. Along with her ridiculous NCAA-leading numbers, the junior has also been responsible for 47 RBI and 21 extra-base hits, which include four home runs.

As a fielder, Polar has recorded 89 putouts and two assists on 92 total chances. She has a fielding percentage of .989 and has been responsible for only one error.

Purdue finished the regular season with a 34-19 record and an 11-13 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers earned the No. 10 seed for the Big Ten Softball Tournament and will play No. 7 seed Wisconsin in the first round on Wednesday, May 6.

Polar's success comes after terrifying end to 2025

Purdue outfielder Moriah Polar after scoring a run. | Purdue Softball on X.

All of the success Polar has enjoyed during the 2026 season comes just a year after suffering a terrifying injury in a series against Indiana near the end of the 2025 campaign.

While diving for a fly ball during a game against the Hoosiers, Polar collided with teammate Jordyn Ramos. She suffered a broken jaw, a fractured C2 vertebra, and a fractured thumb. She missed the remainder of the season.

Since the start of the 2026 season, though, Polar has been on a tear. She opened the year with 12 hits in Purdue's first opening weekend, with five games against Cap Baptist, UIC and UNLV. She hasn't slowed down since.

Polar has recorded at least one hit in 46 of Purdue's 53 games this season. As a result of her on-field success, the junior outfielder was named the Purdue Female Athlete of the Year.

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