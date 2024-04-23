2024 Purdue Basketball Recruits Kanon Catchings, Gicarri Harris Named to ESPN's Top 100
Two Purdue basketball recruits have been named to ESPN's list of top-100 prospects in the 2024 cycle. Kanon Catchings and Gicarri Harris were both included in the network's final rankings.
Catchings was the highest-ranked member of the Boilermakers' incoming 2024 class, listed at No. 35 by ESPN. Harris was listed as the No. 88 overall prospect by the network. Both players are considered four-star talents.
Purdue is bringing a six-player class to West Lafayette as members of the 2024 recruiting class. Catchings and Harris have been the most heralded prospects of the cycle for the Boilermakers.
Catchings is a consensus top-40 prospect in the class. He is a 6-foot-8 native of Brownsburg, Ind. and is the nephew of former Indiana Fever superstar Tamika Catchings.
Harris comes to Purdue via Loganville, Ga. The 6-foot-4 combo guard is the son of Purdue legend and National Player of the Year Glenn Robinson. He is a consensus top-100 recruit.
The Boilermakers are coming off back-to-back Big Ten regular season championships in 2023 and 2024. Purdue also reached the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and played in the national championship for the first time since 1969.
Purdue will be losing a lot of pieces from last year's team. Eligibility is up for two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey. Transfer guard Lance Jones also utilized his final season of eligibility while with the Boilers.
Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton entered the transfer portal, deciding to utilize their additional year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA's Covid-19 waiver. Gillis has committed to Duke while Morton remains undecided.
Obviously, Matt Painter is losing quite a bit from last year's team, which finished with a 34-5 record. But the Boilers are bringing the No. 9 ranked recruiting class to West Lafayette. There's already a lot of hype and excitement surrounding the new pieces joining the program.
Here's the complete list of commits in Purdue's 2024 class (247Sports):
- Kanon Catchings — 6-foot-8 forward — No. 34 overall
- Gicarri Harris — 6-foot-4 guard — No. 90 overall
- Raleigh Burgess — 6-foot-10 center — No. 141 overall
- Daniel Jacobson — 7-foot-3 center — No. 193 overall
- CJ Cox — 6-foot-2 guard — No. 234 overall
- Jack Benter — 6-foot-4 guard — Not ranked
