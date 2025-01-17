4-Star Forward, Top-60 Prospect in 2026 Class Reportedly Schedules Purdue Visit
One of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class is taking an official visit to Purdue next month. On3's Joe Tipton reported that Bo Ogden, a four-star small forward out of Austin, Texas, will head to West Lafayette in early February.
Per Ogden's recruiting profile on On3.com, he is scheduled to take the visit to Purdue on Feb. 6. The Boilermakers are scheduled to host USC at Mackey Arena on Feb. 7.
Ogden ranks as the No. 57 overall player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 small forward is also ranked as the No. 7 prospect out of Texas, earning a four-star rating from the recruiting website.
As a junior at St. Michael's, Ogden is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He's already accounted for more than 1,000 points in his high school career with over a year left to play.
Purdue coach Matt Painter and his staff already have one verbal commitment in the 2026 class, landing a pledge from 6-foot-1 combo guard Luke Ertel, a native of Mount Vernon, Ind. He's a three-star prospect and is considered one of the top-150 overall players in the class.
Recently, Purdue also hosted four-star shooting guard Steven Reynolds, another in-state prospect (South Bend, Ind.). He's also considered a top-100 talent in the 2026 class.
Bo Ogden highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE DEFENSE FORCING TURNOVERS: During Purdue's six-game winning streak, the Boilermakers are forcing an average of 14.2 turnovers per game. It's become a strength for Matt painter's team. CLICK HERE
BOILER BANTER: With Wednesday night's win over Washington, Purdue is now 3-1 in Big Ten road games. It puts them in a great position to defend its conference championship. CLICK HERE
FURST CREDITS LUSK FOR RECENT SUCCESS: Caleb Furst has had a huge impact on Purdue's success in recent weeks. The senior forward credited Boilermakers assistant Paul Lusk with some extra motivation. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue had to scrap and claw, but it picked up a road win over Washington on Wednesday night. Here's what coach Matt Painter said after the victory. CLICK HERE