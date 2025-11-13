Matt Painter Strikes Again, Adds 7-Footer to Purdue's 2026 Recruiting Class
Matt Painter has done it again. On Wednesday, Purdue received a commitment from four-star Sinan Huan, a 7-foot-1 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. The Boilermakers continue to recruit for that position at an extremely high level.
Joe Tipton of Rivals.com reported the news on social media. Purdue confirmed the news with a post of its own, saying that Huan has signed his National Letter of Intent. He is the fourth player in the 2026 class to commit to the Boilermakers.
Huan was outstanding during the FIBA U19 World Cup over the summer, averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for China. Where he really dominated, though, was on the defensive end, blocking 5.0 shots per contest.
For reference, current Purdue big man Daniel Jacobsen ranked second in blocked shots for the FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 1.9 blocks per contest.
Painter extended an offer to Huan in late July, and the 7-foot-1 center took an official visit to campus from Sept. 5-7. He was at Purdue when the Boilermakers' football team hosted Southern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 6.
247Sports has Huan listed as the No. 72 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, per its composite rankings. He's also considered to be among the top-10 centers in the cycle. He attends Georgetown Prep Academy in Rockville, Md.
With Huan's commitment, Purdue now has four commitments in its 2026 class. The 7-footer joins point guard Luke Ertel, shooting guard Jacob Webber, and forward Rivers Knight as players who have pledged to Painter and the Boilermaker staff.
Purdue has had at least one seven-footer on its roster since the 2012-13 season. The Boilermakers have developed several talented players at the position, including AJ Hammons, Isaac Haas, Matt Haarms, and Zach Edey, among others.
What Sinan Huan brings to Purdue
Huan has a similar playing style to former Boilermaker Matt Haarms, at least at this stage in his career. He's a mobile big man who can change directions quickly and can be a factor in transition. He also has a strong ability to move without the basketball, creating open looks for himself at the rim.
Like current Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen, Huan is a lob threat at the basket. He can post up defenders, but he still needs to build up some strength in the weight room to be able to deal with the physicality of the Big Ten.
Huan is an excellent defensive player with great timing, possessing the ability to block shots frequently. Even if he doesn't get a hand on the basketball, he alters shots with his length. His rebounding ability will need some work, but that could also come with work in the weight room.
Huan is a big addition (literally and figuratively) to Purdue's 2026 recruiting class.
Sinan Huan highlights
Here are a few clips of Huan's play in FIBA U19 World Cup and on the AAU circuit:
