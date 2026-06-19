New 2027 Purdue Commit Shaq Saint Fleur Already Sounds Like a Leader

Even in a brief conversation, you can tell Sean "Shaq" Saint Fleur is a leader. That quality shines like a diamond, and it's something the 2027 defensive lineman plans to bring with him to West Lafayette.

Saint Fleur committed to Purdue on Friday afternoon, becoming the 15th verbal pledge for coach Barry Odom and his staff in the 2027 recruiting class. The DeMatha Catholic (Md.) product committed to the Boilermakers over offers from other Big Ten programs like Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers.

A 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman, Saint Fleur's commitment came a week after taking an official visit to campus. It was another feather in the cap for Odom and his staff, who have been on a heater on the recruiting trail this month.

Saint Fleur is coming off a 2025 season in which he was responsible for 8.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks. He was a second-team All-WCAC defensive lineman.

For most high school recruits, the opportunity to make an early impact is certainly appealing. That's no different for Saint Fleur, who believes he can carve out a role early for himself. What's unique about this kid, though? He wants to set an example for the West Lafayette community.

"I know I can make an impact early on. Specifically, on the field developing and coming in ready to learn, soaking in every moment I have in the facility with my coaches and teammates," Saint Fleur told Purdue Boilermakers On SI. "Off the field, being a great individual in the community and continuing to carry on what my mother has instilled in me."

Since taking over at Purdue in December 2024, Odom has spoken adamantly about bringing the "right players" into the program. Saint Fleur won't sign on the dotted line for a few months, but he already fits that description.

247Sports has Saint Fleur listed as a three-star prospect and a top-15 player out of Maryland. Among defensive linemen in the class, he ranks No. 84.

Saint Fleur has had a great experience with Purdue's staff

Purdue Boilermakers defensive line coach Kelvin Green leads a drill. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the key reasons Saint Fleur committed is because of the relationship he's been able to establish with Purdue defensive line coach Kelvin Green and Troy Vincent Jr., the program's director of high school relations.

Saint Fleur received his offer from the Boilermakers in May, and things have progressed nicely in that short window of time.

"From the recruiting process to when I stepped on campus for my official visit, things continued to align," Saint Fleur said. "It’s truly a place where great relationships can be built, and I see myself building my life all around. "The academics are top tier, the area just felt like a right fit for me."

Saint Fleur becomes the third defensive line commit in Purdue's 2027 recruiting class. He joins three-star lineman Wesley Gover (Alabaster, Ala.) and three-star edge Owen Roberts (Elmhurst, Ill.). Saint Fleur is currently the highest-ranked prospect of the three linemen committed to the Boilers' class.

With Saint Fleur's pledge, Purdue is back in the top 50 of the national recruiting rankings, currently sitting at No. 47. The Boilermakers are also ranked No. 14 in the Big Ten.

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