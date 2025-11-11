Purdue Among Top 3 Schools to Land Commitment From Talented 7-Foot Center
One of the top centers in the 2026 class is strongly considering a commitment to Purdue. On Monday, Joe Tipton of Rivals.com reported that Sinan Huan, a 7-foot center who attends Georgetown Prep in Maryland, has narrowed his list down to three schools.
Along with Purdue, Huan is also considering Illinois and Ohio State. His commitment announcement is expected to come at some point this week.
Huan was offered by coach Matt Painter and the Purdue staff in July. He then took an official visit to campus in early September. He's clearly impressed by what the Boilermakers have to offer, and considering the program's ability to develop post players, his interest makes sense.
Purdue has had at least one 7-footer on the roster every season since the start of the 2012-13 campaign. The Boilermakers have developed prospects like AJ Hammons, Isaac Haas, Caleb Swanigan, Matt Haarms, Zach Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Daniel Jacobsen in that span.
Per 247Sports, Huan ranks as a top-100 overall prospect and is listed as the No. 81 player in the 2026 class. He has a four-star ranking, per the recruiting outlet.
Huan was outstanding during the FIBA U19 World Cup over the summer, averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for China. Where he really dominated, though, was on the defensive end, blocking 5.0 shots per contest.
For reference, current Purdue big man Daniel Jacobsen ranked second in blocked shots for the FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 1.9 blocks per contest.
What Sinan Huan brings to Purdue
Huan has a similar playing style to former Boilermaker Matt Haarms, at least at this stage in his career. He's a mobile big man who can change directions quickly and can be a factor in transition. He also has a strong ability to move without the basketball, creating open looks for himself at the rim.
Like current Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen, Huan is a lob threat at the basket. He can post up defenders, but he still needs to build up some strength in the weight room to be able to deal with the physicality of the Big Ten.
Huan is an excellent defensive player with great timing, possessing the ability to block shots frequently. Even if he doesn't get a hand on the basketball, he alters shots with his length. His rebounding ability will need some work, but that could also come with work in the weight room.