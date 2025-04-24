Purdue Among Top Schools Under Consideration For Top-15 Prospect in 2026 Class
One of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class is giving Purdue some strong consideration. Taylen Kinney, a top-15 talent with two dozen offers, has West Lafayette as a potential landing spot for his college basketball career, per a report.
Sam Kayser of League Ready reported this week that Purdue is among 11 schools receiving strong consideration from Kinney. The other programs in the mix include Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Xavier, Tennessee, Cincinnati and North Carolina.
Currently, Purdue has one player committed in the 2026 class: Luke Ertel, a 6-foot-1 guard out of Mount Vernon, Ind. He provided his verbal pledge to the program in August 2024.
Kinney is a 6-foot-1 guard out of Newport, Ky. 247Sports has the 2026 prospect ranked as the No. 14 player of the cycle and the No. 4 point guard in the class. He currently plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta.
Kinney is a point guard capable of scoring the basketball in a variety of ways. He has a demonstrated ability to beat guys off the dribble and attack the basket. Even at 6-foot-1, he's shown the ability to finish in traffic.
The talented guard is also able to knock down pull-up jumpers and has tremendous range from behind the three-point line. He can also be a killer in the mid-range game.
Kinney is coming off a season with Overtime Elite in which he averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. His three-point percentage was barely above 33% but he did shoot the ball at a 55.6% clip from the floor.
Purdue already has one point guard committed in the 2026 class with Ertel, but Kinney would certainly be a huge addition for coach Matt Painter and his staff, especially for a team that will be losing senior guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer following the 2025-26 campaign.
Taylen Kinney highlights (Overtime Elite)
Related stories on Purdue basketball
ESPN TABS PURDUE NO. 1: After the transfer portal closed this week, ESPN re-ranked the top teams in college basketball. Purdue was tabbed as the No. 1 squad heading into 2025-26. CLICK HERE
PAINTER AMONG MOST SUCCESSFUL COACHES: Purdue coach Matt Painter is one of just five college basketball coaches who have averaged 25 wins per season over the last 10 years. CLICK HERE
JACKSON SHOUTS OUT EDEY: Zach Edey posted a double-double vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday night to keep the Memphis Grizzlies' season alive and advance to the playoffs. CLICK HERE